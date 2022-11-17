Tickets are selling rapidly for Saturday’s NMSU-Lobos basketball game

The University of New Mexico on Wednesday said there were 11,500 tickets sold for Saturday’s Lobo men’s basketball game in the Pit against New Mexico State.

That includes, according to Deputy Athletic Director David Williams, all 40 suites in the arena already having been rented out for the game.

There was an announced crowd in the Pit for last year’s game of 13,019 with both a mask and vaccination mandate in place in the arena. Those restrictions are no longer in place at either the Pit or the Pan American Center in Las Cruces.

The last pre-COVID rivalry game in the Pit had 14,488. The rivalry was not played in the 2020-21 season due to state health restrictions related to COVID.

Tickets start at $15 and are available in the UNM ticket office or online at GoLobos.com/Tickets.