Editorial: Gone but not forgotten – Parade magazine in print

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

We can say “So, long Parade magazine,” but we can’t say “we hardly knew you.”

For more than 80 years, Parade was a mainstay of Sunday newspapers across the country, including the Journal.

All the stuff that people clamor for on the internet today — celebrity news, health and beauty tips, cultural trends and Q&As with politicos, best-selling authors, rock stars and screen legends — was in Parade. Appearing in 700 newspapers, it had reach and relevance, landing interviews with the biggest newsmakers of the day.

For readers of a certain age, it was one of the first things to dig out of a fat Sunday edition. The last print edition of Parade appeared in last Sunday’s Journal, but it hasn’t gone away entirely. An electronic version of the magazine will be included in the Sunday Journal ePaper print replica available on our website — www.abqjournal.com/ — and on the Journal app.

It’s ironic that a publication that served as the template for today’s click-bait digital media landscape has been forced to compete on a playing field it largely inspired.

Nevertheless, Parade’s shift in business strategy is an acknowledgment that the digital future is now. In a statement, Ross Levinsohn, chairman and CEO of Parade’s owner, The Arena Group, said, “We will continue to build on the iconic Parade brand to meet consumers how and where they engage with content.”

Instant trivia: Who did the first issue of Parade, published in 1941, feature and who was on the cover of the final in-print Parade edition?

Answer: The first issue featured Marlene Dietrich, HG Wells, Dr. William Hay, among others. The final print edition featured Steve Martin.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

