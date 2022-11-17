Sports Speak Up! Bullish on Lobo hoops, cross country, but not football

FANTASTIC BLOWOUT road win by our Lobos over a good SMU team, especially considering the beat down SMU gave us last year in the Pit. What a difference a year makes. Our “Mojo” (Morris & Josiah) has transformed us into a very physically imposing team who will not be pushed around in the paint this season, which theoretically, should lighten the load on Mash and House. Now 3-0, perfect time to take on NMSU to keep our “Mojo” going. The Pit will be the place to be on Saturday afternoon!

— George Scott

NICE WORK by the UNM women’s cross country team, headed to the NCAA Championships for the 15th consecutive year. Ranked No. 2 in the country, they have a shot at a 3rd national championship. If anyone on S. University Blvd. deserves a raise, it’s coach Joe Franklin.

— Joseph

COACHES GONZALES/LONG are great men. It is now time for them to move on. Week after week of anemic symptoms (weakness, irregular heart action, on offense), followed by total absence of any vitality (distinguishing the living from the non-living, on defense) leaves the UNM Regents no choice: Start over with a new football coaching staff or admit UNM is unable to compete, on any level, at any time. Lease the stadium to the United soccer team. Focus the monies being squandered on Division I football on men’s and ladies’ basketball. Carpe Diem Lobo Football, we loved you, rest in peace!

— PRB