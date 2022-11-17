Senior Night coming: UNM’s Jang knows the meaning of ‘mahalo’

Travelers to Hawaii quickly learn the word “mahalo,” customarily and properly translated as “thank you.”

But, just as “aloha” means far more to native Hawaiians than hello/goodbye, “mahalo” is also a state of mind – gratitude for blessings received.

Radson Jang, a sixth-year senior University of New Mexico offensive lineman/tight end, is mahalo personified.

“Words can’t express how grateful I am that I’ve been here and experienced what I did,” Jang, a Hawaii native who’ll play his final home game on Friday against San Diego State, said during an interview this week.

“… There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for this team.”

He’s already done a lot – far more than his relatively thin on-field résumé, 21 games played, seven started since his arrival in 2017, might suggest.

“Dedication, leadership,” UNM head coach Danny Gonzales said of Jang’s contributions to his program. “He’s been one of those that you want to build around.”

Jang’s journey from his home on Oahu to his second home in Albuquerque, with a stop in West Point, New York along the way, has spanned some eight years.

Now 26, Jang is not merely a Lobo senior; he’s the senior Lobo.

“(His teammates) listen to him,” Gonzales said. “They’ve seen all the things he’s been through in his life.

“… He’s taken advantage of the opportunities he’s had, and the guys understand that and respect that.”

A fascinating fact: At Kamehameha School on Oahu, Jang played against St. Louis School quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when Jang was a junior and a senior. Tagovailoa, now in his third year with the Miami Dolphins at age 24, was a freshman and a sophomore at the time.

“He was just dicing us up,” Jang recalled. “He was next level.”

The Kamehameha School system incorporates Hawaiian history, culture and language into its curriculums. Jang’s education there began with kindergarten and culminated with his high school graduation in 2014.

“I’m forever grateful for that school,” he said. “Eventually, one day, I’m gonna try and give back to that school for everything it’s done for me.”

At Kamehameha, Jang was an all-state offensive lineman. He chose to attend the U.S. Military Academy and play for Army. After spending a year at the Army Prep School, he returned to West Point in the summer of 2016 for training before entering the Academy as a cadet.

Four weeks into training, he was notified that he’d failed a drug test. Nine weeks later, he was given a general discharge and sent home.

“I want to say I thought I knew what I was getting myself into,” he said. “But I was young, immature, not disciplined enough to make it through there, and I paid the price for it.”

At home on Oahu, he worked construction for some six months. But his family and friends wouldn’t allow him to give up on his dream of playing Division I college football.

“By the grace of God,” he said, “after reaching out to a few schools, the University of New Mexico got back to me and said they liked my highlight tape and that they wanted to bring me in on a visit.”

Just before 2017 preseason camp began, in the presence of Jang and his parents, then-UNM coach Bob Davie offered a full scholarship.

“I’ll never forget,” Jang said. “My parents started crying. I started crying.”

Since that happy day, things haven’t always gone Jang’s way.

In 2019, he suffered a season-ending torn patella against Wyoming. In 2020, his father passed away. Gonzales sent him home to be with his family, and he wasn’t with the team during its COVID-ravaged season in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Last season, he suffered a gruesome broken leg in the season finale against Utah State. Aggies coach Blake Anderson, a deeply religious man as is Jang, knelt over the fallen Lobo and prayed.

Friday, Jang will play his final home game for a team that, during his time at UNM, has gone 15-50. Entering Friday’s game, the 2022 Lobos are 2-8, 0-6 in the Mountain West Conference.

It’s not that he doesn’t care about winning, he said; he does, deeply. It’s just that he cares more about all he’s been given.

“Mahalo” is about giving back, too.

“If there’s a way to give more,” he said, “I would like to. I would love to, actually. I want to see (the Lobos) be successful. … I know we’re getting close. I just feel it.”

A communications major with a minor in psychology, and scheduled to graduate next month, Jang said he’s not sure what lies ahead.

Gonzales would like to see him stick around and keep giving.

“He’s the community member,” Gonzales said, “that we need to stay here in Albuquerque and be one of us.”