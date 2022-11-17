UNM volleyball begins critical final homestand vs. Utah State

The University of New Mexico volleyball team has a lot at stake in its final homestand of the season.

The Lobos will host Utah State on Thursday (6:30 p.m.) and Boise State on Saturday (1 p.m.) knowing that a pair of wins secures them a spot in next week’s Mountain West tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado. UNM (16-10, 7-9 MWC) comes in tied with Nevada for fifth place in the league standings. The top six finishers advance to the Mountain West tournament.

Neither the Lobos nor the Wolf Pack have clinched tournament berths as Boise State and San Diego State are just one game behind heading into the final weekend. Numerous scenarios are still in play for fifth and sixth places but three Thursday matches – Utah State at UNM, SDSU at Nevada, Boise State at Air Force – figure to clarify things going into Saturday.

Lobos coach Jon Newman-Gonchar said he’s not surprised by the logjam in the league standings.

“We’ve known all year it was going to come down to the final weekend,” Newman-Gonchar said. “The top two teams (UNLV and San Jose State) got some separation early, but everyone has been beating everyone. We’ve put ourselves in position to lock down a spot in the postseason tournament and we really want to take advantage of it, but we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

UNM has momentum, coming off the program’s first road sweep of Colorado State and Wyoming last weekend. New Mexico also swept the league’s weekly individual with Uxue Guereca (offense), Alena Moldan (defense) and Lea Zurlinden (freshman) being honored.

Fourth-place Utah State (19-8, 11-5) defeated San Jose State and Nevada last weekend and has won four straight. UNM defeated the Aggies 3-0 in Logan, Utah, on Sept. 24, the first weekend of MWC play.

Thursday

Utah State at New Mexico, Johnson Center, 6 p.m.