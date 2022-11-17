 NMSP officers shoot, kill man in NE ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

NMSP officers shoot, kill man in NE ABQ

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

 

Law enforcement agencies investigate the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting on Louisiana near Montgomery NE Thursday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

New Mexico State Police officers shot and killed a man in an incident that began late Wednesday night at a Chevron near Montgomery and Louisiana NE, according to State Police.

About 10:51 p.m. Wednesday, a State Police officer engaged in a traffic stop at the Chevron and “immediately noticed several knives and what appeared to be drug paraphernalia” in the driver’s vehicle, State Police Chief Tim Johnson said at a news conference.

He said that after several hours of discussion between the suspect and the officer, who was certified in crisis intervention, “the male driver decided to ingest what we believe to be an illegal drug, then put his vehicle in reverse, crashing into one of our units and then fled south on Louisiana Boulevard, where he attempted to turn east into the Smith’s parking lot,” Johnson said.

The driver then barricaded himself in his vehicle and a SWAT team eventually arrived, he said.

State Police used a flash bang and “a chemical munition” before the driver exited through the passenger door of his vehicle, “but unfortunately, he exited with a machete,” Johnson said.

Tactical officers then deployed a bean bag round, but that likely wasn’t successful, he said, “because a short time later, two of our officers fired their duty rifles, hitting the suspect, who is now deceased. Our personnel are OK, thank goodness, and as I mentioned, the suspect is deceased.”

Johnson said he wanted to “commend our personnel for spending what appears to be three plus hours out there in the freezing cold attempting to communicate and negotiate with the suspect … to resolve this peacefully.”

The officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave, Johnson said, adding they won’t be identified until they are interviewed. He said the suspect also won’t be identified until his next of kin is notified.

 

Home » News » NMSP officers shoot, kill man in NE ABQ

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NMSP officers shoot, kill man in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
  New Mexico State Police officers ...   New Mexico State Police officers shot and killed a man in an incident that began late Wednesday night at a Chevron near Montgomery ...
2
Report: CYFD is showing progress, but not enough
ABQnews Seeker
Children are still spending nights in ... Children are still spending nights in offices, out of state
3
APS board OKs controversial records policy
ABQnews Seeker
'Queer students' lives put at risk,' ... 'Queer students' lives put at risk,' critic of APS policy says
4
Josh Turner brings the holidays to UPtv with Christmas ...
ABQnews Seeker
'King Size Manger' will debut at ... 'King Size Manger' will debut at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on UPtv. It will also stream on the UPtv app. The DVD is ...
5
ABQ leaders offer pre-session peek at proposals meant to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Strengthening penalties for gun crimes. Penalizing ... Strengthening penalties for gun crimes. Penalizing those who fail to secure firearms. Offering incentives for officers to remain in law enforcement. Increasing funding for ...
6
ABQ burglary suspect facing several more charges
ABQnews Seeker
Woman removed the glass from windows ... Woman removed the glass from windows to gain access
7
Restaurateur charged in wife's death dies in hospital
ABQnews Seeker
Robert Yacone had been shot by ... Robert Yacone had been shot by deputies after fatally shooting his wife
8
Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks roadway safety in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Transportation boss said tribal areas affected ... Transportation boss said tribal areas affected more
9
NM considers $92M health insurance coverage plan
ABQnews Seeker
More than 80,000 residents could lose ... More than 80,000 residents could lose Medicaid eligibility