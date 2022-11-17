APD: Woman dead, man injured in stolen motorcycle crash

Two people crashed a stolen motorcycle while fleeing a confrontation with the bike’s owner Wednesday night in Northeast Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She said the man, who was driving at the time, is in critical condition.

Police responded sometime before 9:15 p.m. to the motorcycle crash in the 3300 block of Monroe NE, near Comanche. Atkins said the owner had found the stolen motorcycle and confronted the riders.

She said the man fled “at a high rate of speed” with the woman on the back of the motorcycle when the he hit a speed bump. Atkins said both riders were ejected.

“The crash is still under investigation,” Atkins said.