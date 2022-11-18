 Carlsbad pair, ABQ man jailed in sexual abuse of children - Albuquerque Journal

Carlsbad pair, ABQ man jailed in sexual abuse of children

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A Carlsbad couple are accused in the yearslong sexual abuse of two child relatives, allowing an Albuquerque man to rape one child in a van and recently sharing nude photos of the children to online fetish websites.

Joseph Crutcher, 59, and Rachel Crutcher, 37, are federally charged with production and possession of child sex abuse material. Joseph Crutcher is also charged with distribution of child sex abuse material.

Both have been arrested by federal authorities and booked into Lea County Detention Center.

Their attorneys could not be reached on Thursday.

Dominic Marks, 36, was arrested on Wednesday at his Albuquerque home and charged in the rape of a 9-year-old in the case.

Dominic Marks (MDC)

The three victims, two young girls and a teenage boy, have been taken into the custody of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, according to court records.

The investigation began when authorities spotted child sex abuse material of the 9-year-old on a fetish website with “numerous people commenting” on the images, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Eddy County Magistrate Court. An agent began a conversation with the poster — who shared more photos — and traced the profile to Rachel Crutcher.

Carlsbad police said the couple was arrested and two of the children — a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl — were given safehouse interviews. The 5-year-old did not disclose that she had been abused but police found nude photos of both girls on the couple’s phones.

The 9-year-old told police Joseph Crutcher has raped her daily and his wife had raped her “about once a week,” according to the complaint. The girl said the couple brought her to threesomes with other men and this month, on her birthday, a man raped the girl after having sex with Rachel Crutcher in his van.

Police said the man was identified as Marks by Rachel Crutcher, who reiterated the child’s claims.

Rachel Crutcher told police she was molested as a child and, when she met Joseph Crutcher he told her he wanted to have a daughter to have sex with.

Rachel Crutcher told police she also raped a third relative when he was a baby at Joseph Crutcher’s request, according to the complaint. She said the pair had sexually abused the three relatives “since birth” and the abuse was “consistent and constant.”

Police said she told them Joseph Crutcher beat her if she did not “do what she was told” and forced her to molest the children and take photos with them in sexual acts.

Joseph Crutcher told police he had raped both girls “on various occasions” and forced his wife “to do things she did not want to” but never hit her, according to the complaint. He said he had uploaded child sex abuse material of the children to various websites.

