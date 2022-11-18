 World Cup watch parties planned at Civic Plaza - here are the details - Albuquerque Journal

World Cup watch parties planned at Civic Plaza — here are the details

By ABQJournal News Staff

The City of Albuquerque is hosting World Cup watch parties on Civic Plaza beginning with the United States team’s noon game Monday vs. Wales. Games will be shown on the Plaza’s 16×30 foot high-definition video display.

Matches will be screened throughout the World Cup, culminating in the World Cup Championship match on Sunday, December 18 at 8 a.m. Free parking will be available for weekend games at the street level parking lot in between 3rd and 4th on Marquette.

Following Monday’s US-Wales game, the party continues with Mexico’s game vs. Poland at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

New Mexico United and the Convention Center are listed as event co-hosts.

A complete schedule of games to be shown at Civic Plaza can be found here.

 

