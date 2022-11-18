San Diego State’s Byrd looks to represent NM — and beat UNM

San Diego State senior running back Jordan Byrd, a Manzano High School graduate, has not forgotten his New Mexico roots.

In fact, he advertises them.

“I come from New Mexico,” Byrd said during a news conference in San Diego this week in advance of the Aztecs’ late Friday night game against the New Mexico Lobos in Albuquerque. “You don’t really get a lot of (Division I college football players) from New Mexico.

“Just wanting to put New Mexico on the map and show that we have athletes as well.”

Meanwhile, UNM head coach Danny Gonzales, the guy who recruited Byrd to San Diego State while he was the defensive coordinator there, is just trying to find a road map to victory.

MapQuest? Google Maps? Not helping, and unlikely to (or so say the oddsmakers) on Friday. The Lobos (2-8, 0-6 Mountain West Conference and riding a seven-game losing streak) are 14½-point underdogs against the Aztecs (6-4, 4-2).

Gonzales continues to insist his team is better than its record, citing late-game mistakes that turned respectable outcomes into borderline routs.

There was nothing borderline or respectable about UNM’s 35-3 loss last Saturday at Air Force, a thorough beatdown that easily could send this young New Mexico team tumbling into the depths of competitive despair.

Gonzales said he isn’t seeing that and doesn’t expect to.

“They’re fighting their tails off,” he said after practice on Wednesday. “Their effort, their attitude, their desire to get better is exactly what you need.

“We just have to make more plays in critical moments of the football game.”

Sophomore defensive lineman and Los Lunas High alumnus Bryce Santana, as well, said he sees no tails tucked between Lobo legs. “We’ve just got to make sure we come out stronger every day,” he said.

Toward that end, this season’s schedule has done the Lobos no favors.

Mountain West schools Hawaii and Nevada, who have a combined record of 4-17, don’t play UNM this year. UNLV was 3-1 and averaging 39.5 points a game when the Lobos played them in Las Vegas on Sept. 30. The Rebels are 0-5 since that night. The Lobos caught Fresno State on the upswing.

Now it’s San Diego State, which was 2-3 after a 35-13 loss to Boise State. At that point, Aztecs coach Brady Hoke fired his offensive coordinator and put associate head coach Jeff Horton in charge. Hoke/Horton then replaced starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister with Jalen Mayden, who before the switch was a defensive back.

Presto, or perhaps abracadabra. Since the Boise State game, the Aztecs are 4-1. With Mayden throwing for three touchdowns, SDSU put up 425 yards total offense in a 43-27 victory over San Jose State (6-3, 4-2).

Gonzales can only wish he’d gotten the same results from firing his O-coordinator and switching his quarterbacks. The Lobos rank last (131st) in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense and 130th in passing efficiency.

To say these coaching staffs know each other well is like saying San Diego has a beach.

Horton was UNM defensive coordinator Rocky Long’s offensive coordinator for five years when the latter was SDSU’s head coach. They even look a bit alike.

Hoke hired Long as his defensive coordinator at SDSU in 2009. In 2019, Long hired Hoke as his defensive line coach.

Likewise, Gonzales probably knows how Horton takes his coffee, and vice versa. They worked together on Long’s staff at SDSU from 2011-17.

Does this mutual familiarity favor either team?

“When you have similar talent,” Gonzales said this week – discussing his upcoming search for a new offensive coordinator – “it comes down to coaching.”

And when you have similar coaching, what does it come down to?

Friday

San Diego State at New Mexico, 7:45 p.m., FS1, 770 AM/95.9 FM