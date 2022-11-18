 Letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday - Albuquerque Journal

Letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Volunteers help unload and sort food at a local post office during the 2019 Letter Carriers’ Food Drive to benefit Roadrunner Food Bank. (Courtesy of Roadrunner Food Bank)

Don’t discard the blue bag that appears in your mailbox this week. It’s signaling the return of the annual Fall Letter Carriers’ Food Drive.

Participation is easy. Simply fill bags with non-perishable food items and leave them at your mail box or cluster box. Letter carriers will pick the bags up on Saturday, Nov. 19, and take them back to local post offices, where volunteers will unload and sort the items before they are transferred to the Roadrunner Food Bank for distribution statewide.

People who receive their mail at post office boxes can leave food donations at those post offices.

The food drive is being conducted in communities across the nation. The local food drive will take place in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Belen, as well as in the northern New Mexico community of Los Alamos.

bright spot“This event has returned at a perfect time,” said Mag Strittmatter, president and CEO of Roadrunner Food Bank. “Food inventory available to us is much lower right now and donations … will help us through the winter months.”

The annual Map the Meal Gap food report released during the summer showed New Mexico ranks second for childhood hunger, with one in five children, or 20.5%, at risk of hunger. The hunger rate among all New Mexicans indicates that 12.9% of the population is at risk.

The fall food drive has been on hiatus for two years because of the COVID pandemic. In 2019, the drive produced 180,400 pounds of non-perishable food items; the spring drive, which had also been on a two-year hiatus, raised 158,280 pounds of food.

Non-perishable food items can include such things as canned fruits, vegetables and soups, peanut butter, pasta, rice, boxed meals, canned meat items and cereal.

To register as a volunteer to sort food at area post offices, go to www.rrfb.org/cervis, email volunteer@rrfb.org, or call 505-349-5358.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
ABQ businesses are serving up free turkeys
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque community coming together to help ... Albuquerque community coming together to help more New Mexicans have a warm meal on Thanksgiving
2
Local bakers to create and donate treats for holiday
ABQnews Seeker
Gift cards also offered to ease ... Gift cards also offered to ease cost of families' feasts
3
Medical certification now needed for commercial balloon pilots
ABQnews Seeker
Rule affects about half the Balloon ... Rule affects about half the Balloon Fiesta flyers, official says
4
Whitehall learns about life on the road from the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Music has always been a creative ... Music has always been a creative force in Brennan Clark's life.His first concert was t ...
5
Letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday
ABQnews Seeker
Bags of non-perishable food will be ... Bags of non-perishable food will be picked up at mail boxes, distributed statewide
6
Carlsbad pair, ABQ man jailed in sexual abuse of ...
ABQnews Seeker
3 victims, 2 young girls and ... 3 victims, 2 young girls and a teen boy, in state custody
7
Scrase: NM is about halfway through the latest wave ...
ABQnews Seeker
Stay at home if you're sick, ... Stay at home if you're sick, get vaccinated and wear a mask, officials say
8
State Police officers shoot, kill driver following standoff
ABQnews Seeker
Police say suspect had a machete ... Police say suspect had a machete in his hand
9
Find out how the New Mexico Museum of Natural ...
ABQnews Seeker
Full-sized replicas of both NASA’s Mars ... Full-sized replicas of both NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter will be on display starting this weekend