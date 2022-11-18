 Local bakers to create and donate treats for holiday - Albuquerque Journal

Local bakers to create and donate treats for holiday

By Journal Staff Report

Some of the desserts that will be created by Albuquerque bakers for the first-ever Thanksgiving Match-Up. (Courtesy of News Radio KKOB)

On Thanksgiving, 82 Albuquerque families will gather with loved ones, creating memories around holiday treats they may not have had access to without a generous new initiative.

Early next week, pies, cakes and festive yule logs will be carefully crafted by 47 local bakers, then donated to Albuquerque’s first-ever Thanksgiving Match-Up.

The match-up pairs bakeries with local families who will receive their desserts for free Wednesday, just in time for Thanksgiving.

News Radio KKOB is spotlighting the event as part of the “Good News File” in its broadcast today.

Skylar Shafer, event organizer and owner of Sky’s Sweets, came up with the idea to give back to the community.

“We’re not asking anyone to prove why they deserve the help. All we asked was their name, phone number and any allergies,” Shafer said. “Our goal wasn’t to judge who needed it, just to give back when lots of people are struggling.”

In addition to the baked goods, several families will also receive $50 Smith’s grocery gift cards to help ease the financial strain a Thanksgiving meal can cause. This year, inflation will see the meal cost a whopping 20% more than it did last year. According to a new survey released Wednesday by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a feast for 10 with 12 menu items, including a turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pumpkin pie, will cost $64.05 on average – up $10.74 from 2021. Right now, Shafer says 15 gift cards have been donated, but they are hoping to bless more of the 82 families they’ve been paired with through additional donations over the weekend.

To donate a gift card, reach out to Shafer at skysweetsbakery@gmail.com no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

“The Good News Files” is a collaboration among KOAT-TV, News Radio KKOB and the Journal, with each entity taking turns featuring stories that make you smile.

 

