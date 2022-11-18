ABQ businesses are serving up free turkeys

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The Albuquerque community, including multiple businesses, is coming together to help more New Mexicans have a warm meal on Thanksgiving.

Among the businesses reaching out are Western Sky Community Care, which on Saturday will have 300 grocery bags available for distribution. Bags will have necessary supplies to assemble a full Thanksgiving meal, including gift cards for turkeys, according to a Western Sky news release.

The free meal bags will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dennis Chavez Community Center, 715 Kathryn SE. No registration or qualifications are required.

“At Western Sky, we know hunger is an issue confronting many New Mexicans, and if we can change that for even one day, we are happy to do so,” Susan Lewis, Western Sky chief medical director, said in the release.

“We are proud to make a difference for Albuquerque families this year,” she said.

Whitener Law Firm, a locally owned personal injury law firm, is also stepping in. It is giving away 300 Albertsons gift cards to “fulfill Thanksgiving dinners for those in need,” according to a news release from the law firm.

Gift cards will be distributed Monday on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. at the Berean Baptist Church parking lot, 3800 Eubank NE. Cards will be limited to one per car.

In addition, Skylar Shafer, owner of Sky’s Sweets, is organizing an event that will provide baked goods for more than 80 families.

Forty-seven bakeries are creating pies, cakes and yule logs next week to donate for the Thanksgiving Match-Up. The bakeries will be paired with local families, who will receive their desserts Wednesday, just in time for Thanksgiving. In addition to the baked goods, several families will also receive $50 Smith’s grocery gift cards to help ease the financial strain of a Thanksgiving meal.

And Joy Junction will host its annual Thanksgiving feast on Wednesday at the Albuquerque Convention Center, 401 Second NW. According to the Joy Junction website, seating for the feast will begin at 11 a.m. and run through 2 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Need help finding a meal?

Call the City of Albuquerque’s Community Contact Center by dialing 311.