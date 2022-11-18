 Rio Grande Arts Crafts Festival Holiday Show features 165 artists

Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival Holiday Show gathers 165 artists from across the U.S.

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

David Gary Suazo. (Courtesy of the Annual Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival Holiday Show)

bright spotThe Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival Holiday Show kicks off the holiday season next weekend.

Located at Expo New Mexico’s Manuel Lujan Building, the event gathers 165 fine craftsmen and artisans from across the U.S. Founding director Ruth Gore estimates about 40 artists are new to the festival. The artists span the country from Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico to Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, North Carolina, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Minnesota.

These handmade works will be available directly from the artists in a Thanksgiving weekend tradition. Customers can find unique jewelry, fine art, pottery, woodwork, glass art, ornaments and more, as well as clothing, furniture and items for the home. Jurors carefully choose the artists for quality and a range of prices.

Alex Kurtz. (Courtesy of the Annual Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival Holiday Show)

Shoppers won’t find any big box, mass-produced items here, but original work from a juried lineup.

The kids’ “Creative Station” features arts and crafts to keep little fingers busy. A former teacher, Gore says the youngsters will create Ojos de Dios (God’s eyes), Christmas ornaments and “reindeer hats” made tracing their hands to bloom into antlers.

“Some teachers come by and tell me they’re going to use these ideas for their classrooms,” Gore said.

A bracelet by Larry Begay. (Courtesy of the Annual Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival Holiday Show)

Syd Masters and the Swing Riders will entertain shoppers with cowboy Christmas music, two pianists will perform on grand pianos and the duo Los Dos will play Latin music. Guitarist/singer Oscar Butler will add some of his original tunes. Guests can expect a mariachi fiesta and Victorian carolers.

Nibblers can also sample speciality foods in “Culinary Row.”

See riograndefestivals.com.

22nd Annual Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival Holiday Show
WHEN: Nov. 25-27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Expo New Mexico, Manuel Lujan Building, 300 San Pedro NE

HOW MUCH: $10, kids free; $15 3-day pass at riograndefestivals.com; Parking at Expo New Mexico is $7 at the gate

