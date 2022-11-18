 New Mexico Bach Chorale to perform Christmas Oratorio V and VI

Chorale to welcome the solstice with Bach’s Christmas Oratorio V and VI

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Bach Chorale. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Performing Arts Society)

Celebrate the solstice with Bach when the New Mexico Bach Chorale comes to Santa Fe and Albuquerque next weekend.

The singers will perform the composer’s famed Christmas Oratorio: Part V, the cantata for the first Sunday in the New Year and Part VI, the cantata for the Feast of Epiphany. The Santa Fe concert will be held Friday, Nov. 25, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel; and the Albuquerque event will be Sunday, Nov. 27 at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.

Bach wrote the six cantatas to celebrate the whole period of the Christmas festivities of 1734-35, starting with Part I on Christmas Day, and ending with Part VI on Epiphany.

“We’ve been doing a cycle for the last five seasons,” said Linda Marianiello, New Mexico Performing Arts Society executive director.

“Bach originally wrote the six cantatas that became the Christmas Oratorio in different periods of his composing life.”

The massive work was not heard in its entirety until 1857, when the Berlin Sing-Akademie gave it its first public performance. The concert involved 194 singers and 45 instrumentalists, who rehearsed for 16 hours over five days.

Scholars say the nearly 30-year delay may be due to 19th century critical reception. They viewed the composer’s lighter, simpler and celebratory compositional style of the holiday piece as “childlike, naive or popular” when compared to profound works such as the St. Matthew Passion.

There was also the so-called “parody problem” – the fact that the oratorio was a reworking of previous secular works and therefore not truly sacred.

The concerts will feature eight singers serving as both chorus and soloists supported by 10 musicians.

The soloists include Jennifer Perez, Camille Tierney, Esther Moses, Patricia Henning, André García-Nuthmann, Jordan Jones, Javier Ortiz and Tim Willson.

The featured musicians are Elizabeth Baker, Natalie Frantz, Gail Robertson, Joel Becktell, Linda Marianiello, Rebecca Ray, Joe Vandiver, Gary Hudson, Ken Dean and Jacquelyn Helin.

NMPAS artistic director Franz Vote will conduct.

Winter Solstice Concert
The New Mexico Performing Arts Society, New Mexico Bach Chorale

WHEN/WHERE: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 50 Mount Carmel Road, Santa Fe; 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 601 Montaño Road NW, Albuquerque

HOW MUCH: $20-$60, plus fees, at nmpas.org/tickets, holdmyticket.com, 877-466-3404

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Chorale to welcome the solstice with Bach’s Christmas Oratorio V and VI

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ornamental grasses can be left long until spring
Arts
Leaving the grass long will help ... Leaving the grass long will help insulate the grass plants all winter long.
2
Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival executive director announces retirement
Arts
Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival executive ... Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival executive director Steven Ovitsky will retire from his long-held position in September 2023, following the conclusion of the Festival's ...
3
Former NM senator offers an insider's look in an ...
Arts
Breakdown. Crisis. Dysfunction. These three words ... Breakdown. Crisis. Dysfunction. These three words set the theme of Jeff Bingaman's insightful, timely new book that dissects the causes and consequences of what ...
4
Artist Orlando Leyba finds reviving and embellishing older work ...
Arts
The artist's work is on display ... The artist's work is on display in 'Reclaimed: Orlando Leyba' at The Curated Creative through Dec. 2.
5
Andrew Bourelle knows how to persevere in the writing ...
A Word
Award-winning Corrales author writes books with ... Award-winning Corrales author writes books with James Patterson
6
Exhibit looks at the art and studio of the ...
Arts
'Thomas Cole's Studio: Memory and Inspiration' ... 'Thomas Cole's Studio: Memory and Inspiration' is open at the Albuquerque Museum. It runs through Feb. 12, 2023.
7
Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival Holiday Show gathers ...
Arts
Located at Expo New Mexico's Manuel ... Located at Expo New Mexico's Manuel Lujan Building, the event gathers 165 fine craftsmen and artisans from across the U.S.
8
Chorale to welcome the solstice with Bach's Christmas Oratorio ...
Arts
New Mexico Bach Chorale will perform ... New Mexico Bach Chorale will perform Bach's famed Christmas Oratorio: Part V, the cantata for the first Sunday in the New Year and Part ...
9
PBS documentary examines the life of Indigenous trailblazer Buffy ...
Arts
'Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On' will ... 'Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On' will premiere at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will then be available ...