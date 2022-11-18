 New Mexico music briefs - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico music briefs

By ABQJournal News Staff

The Santa Fe Symphony and Chorus

will play Handel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St.

Conducted by Maestro Guillermo Figueroa, this spectacular performance features the full symphony orchestra and chorus with choral direction by Carmen Flórez-Mansi, plus soloists Devon Guthrie, soprano; Daryl Freedman, mezzo-soprano; Joshua Dennis, tenor; and Joseph Beutel, baritone.

Tickets start at $22, plus fees, at 505-983-1414, santafesymphony.org.

Performance Santa Fe will host the Boston Camerata with “A Medieval Christmas: Hodie Christus Natus Est” at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 1107 Cristo Rey St., Santa Fe, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

Formed in 1954, the Boston Camerata’s repertoire includes a wide range of music spanning time, genre, and geography – from the hymns of medieval Iberia to the rousing songs of the American Revolution. Under the artistic direction of Anne Azéma since 2008, the ensemble creates distinctive programs combining original scholarship with performances.

Tickets are $35-$95 at performancesantafe.org.

The Taos Chamber Music Group will perform two holiday-themed programs Dec. 9-11 at the Harwood Museum, 238 Ledoux St., Taos.

Pianist Gleb Ivanov will perform works by Ravel, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff in a program called “Winter Scenes” on Friday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m. Ivanov will be joined by flutist Nancy Laupheimer, violinist L.P. How, cellist Sally Guenther and pianist Kim Bakkum in “Journey into Winter” with works by Philippe Gaubert, Rachmaninoff and Bedrich Smetana.

Tickets are $12-$30 at taoschambermusicgroup.org or harwoodmuseum.org.

Home » Entertainment » Arts » New Mexico music briefs

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Andrew Bourelle knows how to persevere in the writing ...
A Word
Award-winning Corrales author writes books with ... Award-winning Corrales author writes books with James Patterson
2
Exhibit looks at the art and studio of the ...
Arts
'Thomas Cole's Studio: Memory and Inspiration' ... 'Thomas Cole's Studio: Memory and Inspiration' is open at the Albuquerque Museum. It runs through Feb. 12, 2023.
3
Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival Holiday Show gathers ...
Arts
Located at Expo New Mexico's Manuel ... Located at Expo New Mexico's Manuel Lujan Building, the event gathers 165 fine craftsmen and artisans from across the U.S.
4
Chorale to welcome the solstice with Bach's Christmas Oratorio ...
Arts
New Mexico Bach Chorale will perform ... New Mexico Bach Chorale will perform Bach's famed Christmas Oratorio: Part V, the cantata for the first Sunday in the New Year and Part ...
5
PBS documentary examines the life of Indigenous trailblazer Buffy ...
Arts
'Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On' will ... 'Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On' will premiere at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will then be available ...
6
Ornamental grasses can be left long until spring
Arts
Leaving the grass long will help ... Leaving the grass long will help insulate the grass plants all winter long.
7
Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival executive director announces retirement
Arts
Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival executive ... Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival executive director Steven Ovitsky will retire from his long-held position in September 2023, following the conclusion of the Festival's ...
8
Former NM senator offers an insider's look in an ...
Arts
Breakdown. Crisis. Dysfunction. These three words ... Breakdown. Crisis. Dysfunction. These three words set the theme of Jeff Bingaman's insightful, timely new book that dissects the causes and consequences of what ...
9
Artist Orlando Leyba finds reviving and embellishing older work ...
Arts
The artist's work is on display ... The artist's work is on display in 'Reclaimed: Orlando Leyba' at The Curated Creative through Dec. 2.