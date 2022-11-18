New Mexico music briefs

The Santa Fe Symphony and Chorus

will play Handel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St.

Conducted by Maestro Guillermo Figueroa, this spectacular performance features the full symphony orchestra and chorus with choral direction by Carmen Flórez-Mansi, plus soloists Devon Guthrie, soprano; Daryl Freedman, mezzo-soprano; Joshua Dennis, tenor; and Joseph Beutel, baritone.

Tickets start at $22, plus fees, at 505-983-1414, santafesymphony.org.

Performance Santa Fe will host the Boston Camerata with “A Medieval Christmas: Hodie Christus Natus Est” at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 1107 Cristo Rey St., Santa Fe, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

Formed in 1954, the Boston Camerata’s repertoire includes a wide range of music spanning time, genre, and geography – from the hymns of medieval Iberia to the rousing songs of the American Revolution. Under the artistic direction of Anne Azéma since 2008, the ensemble creates distinctive programs combining original scholarship with performances.

Tickets are $35-$95 at performancesantafe.org.

The Taos Chamber Music Group will perform two holiday-themed programs Dec. 9-11 at the Harwood Museum, 238 Ledoux St., Taos.

Pianist Gleb Ivanov will perform works by Ravel, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff in a program called “Winter Scenes” on Friday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m. Ivanov will be joined by flutist Nancy Laupheimer, violinist L.P. How, cellist Sally Guenther and pianist Kim Bakkum in “Journey into Winter” with works by Philippe Gaubert, Rachmaninoff and Bedrich Smetana.

Tickets are $12-$30 at taoschambermusicgroup.org or harwoodmuseum.org.