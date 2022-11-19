Governor accepting applications for Bernalillo County DA

The search for Bernalillo County’s next district attorney is underway.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office is accepting applications to fill the vacancy that will be created when 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez is sworn in Jan. 1 as the state’s next attorney general.

Lujan Grisham plans to appoint a replacement to fill out the remainder of Torrez’s term, which expires in 2024, said Nora Myers Sackett, the governor’s press secretary. Applications for the post are due by Dec. 2.

Torrez, a Democrat, won the state attorney general’s race on Nov. 8, defeating Republican Jeremy Gay by a 14 point margin.

Torrez was first elected as DA in 2016 and won re-election to the four-year post in 2020.

Minimum qualifications include a law degree from an accredited school of law and seven years experience in the practice of law, Myers Sackett said in a written statement.

Applications forms can be downloaded from the governor’s website at www.governor.state.nm.us. Applications may be submitted via email to donicia.herrera@state.nm.us.