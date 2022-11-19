 Suspect charged in fatal beating of homeless man in ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect charged in fatal beating of homeless man in ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives arrested a suspect in the fatal beating of a homeless man outside a shelter earlier this month near Downtown Albuquerque.

Brian Chee, 31, who is also unhoused, is charged with an open count of murder in the Nov. 8 death of Kelvin Willie, 59. Chee was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center Thursday night.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Willie was the second homeless person killed in the city in as many weeks and at least the fourth slain so far this year.

Chee, who has the word “murder” tattooed on his right arm, is awaiting trial in a separate beating case from August and, according to court records, has been arrested on robbery, burglary, auto theft and other charges over the years.

In May 2021 Chee was arrested after allegedly beating a man and stomping on his head at the Albuquerque Rapid Transit stop at Central and Cornell. The charges were dropped months later when the victim could not be found by prosecutors.

In the homicide, Willie was the one who called 911.

The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Willie told a dispatcher he had been beaten up four times and “was going to get beat up again, telling them to “hurry,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. A man in the background, believed to be Chee, yelled “he’s okay, he’s drunk.”

Police found Willie bloodied on the sidewalk near the Steelbridge Resource Center, near Arvada and Second NW, and he said “I got beat up.” Willie died at the hospital. An autopsy showed he had internal bleeding, a cut spleen, blood in his chest and fractured ribs, which made it difficult for him to breathe.

According to a witness, Chee told Willie “I don’t like the way you’re acting” and attacked him as Willie said “stop, leave,” according to the complaint. Surveillance video showed Willie swung at Chee around 6:20 p.m. before being knocked down.

Police said the video showed Chee kick, punch and attack Willie repeatedly for nearly 40 minutes as he “crawls around and does not fight back.” Chee told police he remembered drinking Importers vodka with Willie on the sidewalk but not attacking him.

Chee told police “he does not remember the exact day because he drinks heavily,” according to the complaint. He said the day before the homicide he was suspended from the West Side homeless shelter for getting into a fight.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Suspect charged in fatal beating of homeless man in ABQ

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
10 years in, Farm & Table owner said the ...
ABQnews Seeker
“You don’t shift your vision around,” ... “You don’t shift your vision around,” Cherie Montoya says.
2
Suspect charged in fatal beating of homeless man in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives arrested a suspect in the ... Detectives arrested a suspect in the fatal beating of a homeless man outside a shelter earlier this month near Downtown Albuquerque. Brian Chee, 31, ...
3
Governor accepting applications for Bernalillo County DA
ABQnews Seeker
The search for Bernalillo County's next ... The search for Bernalillo County's next district attorney is underway. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office is accepting applications to fill the vacancy that will ...
4
Baldwin floated sabotage theories following 'Rust' shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Weeks after fatally shooting a woman ... Weeks after fatally shooting a woman on the set of 'Rust' actor Alec Baldwin messaged the dead woman's husband that the Santa Fe Sheriff's ...
5
A carjacking, a shooting without injuries, a suspect found ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police release video, details from ... Albuquerque police release video, details from a SWAT standoff where a suspect and detective exchanged fire
6
NM's unemployment rate went up slightly in October
ABQnews Seeker
The unemployment rate in October was ... The unemployment rate in October was 4.3%
7
Hotel Andaluz purchased by group behind five NM Hilton ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 83-year-old hotel was sold in ... The 83-year-old hotel was sold in early November to Legacy Hospitality, which owns five Hilton properties around the state.
8
West Texas earthquake causes damage hundreds of miles away
ABQnews Seeker
A strong earthquake that struck a ... A strong earthquake that struck a remote area of the West Texas desert caused damage in San Antonio, hundreds of miles from the epicenter, ...
9
Are predators sometimes gentlemen?
ABQnews Seeker
Confusion reigns as the human Mr. ... Confusion reigns as the human Mr. Lancaster and his feline counterpart meet over an injured duckling