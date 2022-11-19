San Diego State roughs up Lobo football in frigid late night game

The New Mexico football Lobos, once again outmanned and once again hurting themselves with crucial mistakes, fell 34-10 on Friday to the San Diego State Aztecs at cold, desolate University Stadium.

The Lobos, 2-9, 0-7 in Mountain West play and losers of eight straight, have one game and one win opportunity left: next Friday at Colorado State (2-8, 2-4 entering their game Saturday against Air Force).

Attendance was announced as 14,309, but far fewer were actually in the stands as temperatures hovered in the low 30s.

As has been their pattern most of the season, the Lobos were competitive for most of the first half.

After the Aztecs (7-4, 5-2) broke on top with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Mayden to an uncovered Mekhi Shaw, a 51-yard Nate Jones run set up a 6-yard TD run by UNM quarterback CJ Montes.

A 63-yard Mayden-to-Tyrell Shavers pass set up a 1-yard Jaylon Armstead TD, putting SDSU back ahead 14-7 early in the second quarter.

Then, special teams disaster: a UNM punt snap hit one of the punt protectors, setting up the Aztecs with a first down at the UNM 26. Shaw scored on a 30-yard pass from Mayden.

Montes, who started for the Lobos in place of Justin Holaday (leg/knee injury), engineered a 53-yard drive that resulted in a 39-yard Luke Drzewiecki field goal, making the score 21-10 at halftime.

On the first drive of the second half, SDSU running back Kenon Christon swept right end for 49 yards and a touchdown on a fourth-and-1 play. The UNM defense stayed stoutSan Diego thereafter, limiting the Aztecs to two field goals, but the offense produce no more points.

Montes finished 15-of-23 passing for 112 yards with an interception. Jones led UNM with 68 yards on eight carries.

Safety and departing senior Jerrick Reed II had an outstanding game for UNM on defense, with 15 tackles and an interception of a Mayden pass in the end zone.