 San Diego State roughs up Lobo football in frigid late night game - Albuquerque Journal

San Diego State roughs up Lobo football in frigid late night game

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Lobo running back Nate Jones takes the ball deep into San Diego State territory to set up the Lobos’ first score Friday night at University Stadium in Albuquerque. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

The New Mexico football Lobos, once again outmanned and once again hurting themselves with crucial mistakes, fell 34-10 on Friday to the San Diego State Aztecs at cold, desolate University Stadium.

The Lobos, 2-9, 0-7 in Mountain West play and losers of eight straight, have one game and one win opportunity left: next Friday at Colorado State (2-8, 2-4 entering their game Saturday against Air Force).

Attendance was announced as 14,309, but far fewer were actually in the stands as temperatures hovered in the low 30s.

As has been their pattern most of the season, the Lobos were competitive for most of the first half.

After the Aztecs (7-4, 5-2) broke on top with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Mayden to an uncovered Mekhi Shaw, a 51-yard Nate Jones run set up a 6-yard TD run by UNM quarterback CJ Montes.

A 63-yard Mayden-to-Tyrell Shavers pass set up a 1-yard Jaylon Armstead TD, putting SDSU back ahead 14-7 early in the second quarter.

Then, special teams disaster: a UNM punt snap hit one of the punt protectors, setting up the Aztecs with a first down at the UNM 26. Shaw scored on a 30-yard pass from Mayden.

Montes, who started for the Lobos in place of Justin Holaday (leg/knee injury), engineered a 53-yard drive that resulted in a 39-yard Luke Drzewiecki field goal, making the score 21-10 at halftime.

On the first drive of the second half, SDSU running back Kenon Christon swept right end for 49 yards and a touchdown on a fourth-and-1 play. The UNM defense stayed stoutSan Diego  thereafter, limiting the Aztecs to two field goals, but the offense produce no more points.

Montes finished 15-of-23 passing for 112 yards with an interception. Jones led UNM with 68 yards on eight carries.

Safety and departing senior Jerrick Reed II had an outstanding game for UNM on defense, with 15 tackles and an interception of a Mayden pass in the end zone.

Home » Sports » San Diego State roughs up Lobo football in frigid late night game

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fatal parking lot shooting leads to suit, no arrest
ABQnews Seeker
Man identified by eyewitness is wanted ... Man identified by eyewitness is wanted in another shooting
2
Hector Balderas to head Northern New Mexico College
ABQnews Seeker
Outgoing AG was unanimously selected by ... Outgoing AG was unanimously selected by regents Thursday
3
Hospitality group buys Hotel Andaluz
ABQnews Seeker
Buyers own 5 Hilton properties in ... Buyers own 5 Hilton properties in ABQ and Santa Fe
4
San Diego State roughs up Lobo football in frigid ...
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos football team, once ... The UNM Lobos football team, once again outmanned, fell to San Diego State at cold, desolate University Stadium.
5
Prepping some 'Albuquerque Turkey'
ABQnews Seeker
Sierra Vista kindergartners 'sing, gobble, dance' ... Sierra Vista kindergartners 'sing, gobble, dance' toward holiday
6
A carjacking, a shooting without injuries, a suspect found ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police release video, details from ... Albuquerque police release video, details from a SWAT standoff where a suspect and detective exchanged fire
7
Big crowd, intensity expected for Aggies, Lobos rivalry game ...
ABQnews Seeker
With drama of last year's NMSU ... With drama of last year's NMSU win in the Pit as the backdrop, Saturday's Lobo/Aggie rivalry game in the Pit could get 15K fans.
8
West Texas earthquake caused damage
ABQnews Seeker
Temblor was felt in several eastern ... Temblor was felt in several eastern New Mexico locations
9
Governor accepting applications for Bernalillo County DA
ABQnews Seeker
Vacancy created after Raúl Torrez won ... Vacancy created after Raúl Torrez won AG's race