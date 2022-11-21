 Want tickets to the Luminaria Tour? Here's what you need to know - Albuquerque Journal

Want tickets to the Luminaria Tour? Here’s what you need to know

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Luminarias in front of San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church in Old Town, which is on the Luminaria Tour. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

As the holidays approach, many locations around Albuquerque will be lit by luminaria.

ABQ RIDE’s Luminaria Tour returns for the 57th year on Dec. 24.

Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at luminariatour.com.

According to city officials, the event usually sells out within a short time and encourage purchasing tickets early.

“ABQ RIDE is looking forward to continuing the 57-year tradition this year,” said Leslie Keener, transit director. “Our team is working hard to make sure this is not only a fun and festive event, but a safe tour for all passengers.”

The tour is set for Christmas Eve and begins and ends at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The tour lasts 45 minutes as it goes through Old Town, the Country Club and Huning Castle neighborhoods.

Tour times are scheduled at 5:30 p.m.; 5:50 p.m.; 6:10 p.m.; 6:45 p. m.; 7:05 p.m. and 7:25 p.m.

Riders are encouraged to arrive no later than 20 minutes prior to scheduled departure time. Parking is free at the Convention Center’s eastside parking structure at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Broadway, as well as the Civic Plaza parking structure. Free parking is also available for individuals with disabilities at the parking lot located at the northwest corner of 3rd Street and Marquette (just north of Civic Plaza).

City officials said tickets for the Luminaria Tour will be available online only at luminariatour.com on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets will only have a small service fee at checkout being as bus admission is free with Zero Fares.

