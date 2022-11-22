 Editorial: $3M gift to MAS is well-deserved - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: $3M gift to MAS is well-deserved

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

It’s good to see credit going where credit’s due.

Mission Achievement and Success Charter School, one of best charter schools in the state, has been given $3 million by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to further improve education at its two Albuquerque campuses.

Although little explanation was given for the gift, Scott’s philanthropic team looks for schools that are “serving underserved families.”

And MAS does just that, providing students almost 12 hours of services and three free square meals per day.

According to the latest data, almost 87% of MAS students were Hispanic, with about a third considered “economically disadvantaged.” Yet, the school has graduated more than 80% of its seniors in each of the past four years.

MAS founder and CEO JoAnn Mitchell says the $3 million will generally go to expanding facilities and offering more seats for students. The pre-K through 12th grade population at the two campuses has burgeoned from about 100 students when MAS opened 10 years ago to about 2,200 students today.

Scott also announced awards to the Native American Community Academy, an Albuquerque-based tuition-free public charter school; the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico; and Junior Achievement of New Mexico in a blog last week. All of them can make a real difference in the lives of young New Mexicans.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

