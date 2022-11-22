 Four killed in wreck in Wagon Mound - Albuquerque Journal

Four killed in wreck in Wagon Mound

By Katy Barnitz / Assistant City Editor

New Mexico State Police say four people were killed in a wreck on Interstate 25 in Wagon Mound early Friday.

Officer Ray Wilson said in an email that an initial investigation showed that at around 4 a.m. Friday, a northbound Ford van that was pulling a trailer “left the roadway and rolled” into southbound lanes where it was hit by a Chevrolet truck.

Four of the van’s passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, Wilson said. The driver and three more passengers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening. Wilson said the names of those killed will not be released until their families are notified.

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries.

