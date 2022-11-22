 Letter carriers' drive nets 148,000 lbs of food - Albuquerque Journal

Letter carriers’ drive nets 148,000 lbs of food

By Journal Staff Report

After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the annual Fall Letter Carriers’ Food Drive returned Saturday, resulting in the collection of 148,088 pounds of nonperishable food from Albuquerque residents.

Bags of food left outside mailboxes were taken by the letter carriers to local post offices, where volunteers sorted and transferred the food to the Roadrunner Food Bank for distribution to needy individuals and families across the state via Roadrunner’s network of partners.

bright spot“It is amazing to see the generosity of our community. Their efforts will make meals possible for tens of thousands of families this winter,” Mag Strittmatter, Roadrunner’s president and chief executive officer, said in a Monday news release. “We are honored so many took the time to leave out food donations for their letter carrier to pick up on our behalf. And, to our letter carrier and post office friends, thank you for your hard work. Your efforts every year are absolutely inspiring.”

Donated food can still be dropped off at local post offices from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Fresh produce and perishable foods, such as turkey and ham, should be brought directly to Roadrunner Food Bank, 5840 Office NE.

People looking for volunteer opportunities at Roadrunner can see a list and sign up online at rrfb.org/cervis, or call 505-349-5358.

Cash gifts are also welcome and, through Dec. 31, several donors will match contributions to the food bank up to $135,000.

To participate in the match, visit rrfb.org/match.

Another way to celebrate the season is to purchase holiday greeting cards through the food bank. Prices range from $5 to $15 per set. For more information, go to rrfb.org/holidaycards.

According to the latest Map the Meal Gap food report, New Mexico ranks second in the nation for childhood hunger, with one in five children, or 20.5%, at risk of hunger. The hunger rate among all New Mexicans shows that 12.9% of the population is at risk.

Home » From the newspaper » Letter carriers’ drive nets 148,000 lbs of food

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Financial aid offered for fire victims, saving for college
ABQnews Seeker
Two new funds are providing up ... Two new funds are providing up to $1K
2
NMSU professor heads climate pecan study
ABQnews Seeker
'We are going to build a ... 'We are going to build a picture of what makes these plants tick,' says Richard Heerema, a pecan specialist at NMSU
3
UNM examines unpaid work by legislators
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is the only state ... New Mexico is the only state that does not pay its legislators a salary
4
Letter carriers' drive nets 148,000 lbs of food
ABQnews Seeker
Food and cash donations still welcome ... Food and cash donations still welcome and can be dropped off at local post offices
5
Council votes to create new safe outdoor space permit
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's City Council on Monday passed ... Albuquerque's City Council on Monday passed legislation requiring a special permit to operate a safe outdoor space. Obtaining a permit would require the operator ...
6
City Council OKs revised median restrictions
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque ordinance once ruled unconstitutional ... An Albuquerque ordinance once ruled unconstitutional has a new look and the City Council's backing. Mayor Tim Keller's rewrite of the old 'pedestrian safety ...
7
Ken Frazier, editor of 'Skeptical Inquirer' magazine, dies at ...
ABQnews Seeker
His deputy editor called him 'endlessly ... His deputy editor called him 'endlessly curious' with an infectious enthusiasm
8
Four killed in wreck in Wagon Mound
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police say four ... New Mexico State Police say four people were killed in a wreck on Interstate 25 in Wagon Mound early Friday. Officer Ray Wilson said ...
9
'This is really, really urgent,' says advocate for foster ...
ABQnews Seeker
New head of CYFD aims to ... New head of CYFD aims to boost transparency and effectiveness