Letter carriers’ drive nets 148,000 lbs of food

After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the annual Fall Letter Carriers’ Food Drive returned Saturday, resulting in the collection of 148,088 pounds of nonperishable food from Albuquerque residents.

Bags of food left outside mailboxes were taken by the letter carriers to local post offices, where volunteers sorted and transferred the food to the Roadrunner Food Bank for distribution to needy individuals and families across the state via Roadrunner’s network of partners.

“It is amazing to see the generosity of our community. Their efforts will make meals possible for tens of thousands of families this winter,” Mag Strittmatter, Roadrunner’s president and chief executive officer, said in a Monday news release. “We are honored so many took the time to leave out food donations for their letter carrier to pick up on our behalf. And, to our letter carrier and post office friends, thank you for your hard work. Your efforts every year are absolutely inspiring.”

Donated food can still be dropped off at local post offices from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Fresh produce and perishable foods, such as turkey and ham, should be brought directly to Roadrunner Food Bank, 5840 Office NE.

People looking for volunteer opportunities at Roadrunner can see a list and sign up online at rrfb.org/cervis, or call 505-349-5358.

Cash gifts are also welcome and, through Dec. 31, several donors will match contributions to the food bank up to $135,000.

To participate in the match, visit rrfb.org/match.

Another way to celebrate the season is to purchase holiday greeting cards through the food bank. Prices range from $5 to $15 per set. For more information, go to rrfb.org/holidaycards.

According to the latest Map the Meal Gap food report, New Mexico ranks second in the nation for childhood hunger, with one in five children, or 20.5%, at risk of hunger. The hunger rate among all New Mexicans shows that 12.9% of the population is at risk.