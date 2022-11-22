Prep basketball: 2022-23 season is underway

Football is tying things up on Saturday.

Basketball is just beginning to weave its thread.

The 2022-23 prep basketball season is now underway — in fact, for Albuquerque Public Schools, it began Monday night, with the Eldorado boys playing at Carlsbad.

But a large number of APS boys and girls teams will be opening their season Tuesday.

Among the highlights in Albuquerque on Tuesday is that Rio Grande, after being exclusively on the road the last couple of seasons, will finally get to debut in its new gymnasium. The Raven boys play Atrisco Heritage at 7:30 p.m.

Volcano Vista’s boys and girls, both coming off Class 5A state championships, also open Tuesday. The girls are at home against Tohatchi; the boys visit St. Pius. The Highland boys, last season’s 4A state champs, open at home Tuesday against Bernalillo.

One of the things fans are surely going to notice are later starting times at APS gyms this season.

APS will be starting home games largely at 7:30 p.m. — with a couple of exceptions — rather than the normal 7 p.m. scheduled tipoff that has been in place for so many years.

The reason? With eighth-graders now allowed to compete at the high school level, and with some middle schools not getting out until around 4 p.m., APS has to allow those students a chance to travel to game locations if they are competing at the C-team level.

So, rather than the 4/5:30/7 p.m. format when there are three levels, the first game, the C-team, won’t be tipping off until 4:30.

