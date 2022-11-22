APD investigating three pedestrian crashes, one fatal

Albuquerque police said they were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian near Coors and Iliff NW on Friday, but no other details have been released.

Another pedestrian is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Central at Mesilla NE Sunday, police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins wrote in an email Monday.

“The vehicle fled the scene after the crash and is unknown at this time,” Atkins said. “The female was taken to UNM Hospital where she remains in critical condition. This remains an ongoing investigation.”

On Monday, APD’s Motors Unit was investigating a “serious injury crash” involving a pedestrian at Central and Valencia NE. An email from Atkins says that pedestrian is also in critical condition.