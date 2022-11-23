 Burque Niños Music Fest to support charity with live music, black light party. Here's what you need to know. - Albuquerque Journal

Burque Niños Music Fest to support charity with live music, black light party. Here’s what you need to know.

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Cuidando
Red Light Cameras headline the Burque Niños Music Fest Black Light Party on Saturday, Nov. 26. (Courtesy of Barney Lopez)

Five musical acts will take the stage for charity.

The fourth annual Burque Niños Music Fest will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Launchpad. The band slated to perform are Red Light Cameras, Def-i, Slums of Harvard, Willajay and Positrax DJ.

According to Barney Lopez, event coordinator and member of Red Light Cameras, this year’s event will be a black light party and he’s advising that guests wear white.

Lopez says each year the festival changes in many ways.

Def-i

The first year was a block party and the second year, it was virtual because of the pandemic.

Last year, it was held at the Sunshine Theater as an ugly Christmas sweater party.

“Each year we sit down as a group and see how we can make the event different,” he says. “We start in February or March. The people at Cuidando Los Niños are super organized.”

Lopez says the bands are coming together for the event to raise money for Albuquerque-based organization Cuidando Los Niños.

The mission of Cuidando Los Niños is to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families.

The organization provides high-quality early childhood education, therapeutic services, supportive housing and parent education.

To date, Lopez says the events have been successful in raising money for the organization.

He says during the year it went virtual, they were able to raise $10,000. Every other year has been about half at $5,000.

“Albuquerque is a community that can come together to raise money,” he says. “We’ve been very fortunate to keep the momentum going and building this event into something bigger each year.”

Willajay

While homelessness receives public attention at the state and local level, child homelessness is talked about less frequently. Cuidando Los Niños is actively working to expand its efforts on behalf of homeless children and share its successful model across the state. The Cuidando Los Niños programs create a new sense of community – one which will empower individuals and allow them to end homelessness for their family.

“Child and family homelessness is real, and it is up to us as a community to come together and solve the problem,” says Jeff Hoehn, executive director of Cuidando Los Niños. “We are so thankful to all the bands that are donating their incredible talent and time to help alleviate child homelessness and bring attention to this issue.”

BURQUE NIÑOS MUSIC FEST BLACK LIGHT PARTY
Benefiting Cuidando Los Niños

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

WHERE: Launchpad, 618 Central Ave. SW

HOW MUCH: $25 at the door

