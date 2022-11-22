Actor Frank Grillo found playing Ferruccio Lamborghini ‘an interesting challenge’

Frank Grillo is a chameleon.

Over the course of his career in film and TV, the actor has stepped up to each challenge.

His latest is taking on the role of Ferruccio Lamborghini in the film, “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend.” The film is in select theaters and available on-demand.

The biopic tells the story of genius auto inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini, who always dreamed of beating his longtime rival Enzo Ferrari, played by Gabriel Byrne. The film also stars Oscar winner Mira Sorvino.

With the upcoming Geneva grand prix, this could be his chance to blow past Ferrari for good.

The film follows the race to his legendary story.

“Having the opportunity work with such amazing people by going outside of the box and play a real human being and legend,” Grillo says about the production. “Going back to Rome to film it. That’s where I’m from and being there really did affect me in a way I wasn’t expecting.”

Production was split into two as the younger version of Lamborghini was filmed.

This was one of the biggest challenges for Grillo.

“I was coming into a movie where I was playing the second half of Ferruccio Lamborghini’s life,” he says. “I have to kind of look at what the younger actor had done in the movie. I had to not get too far away from who he created. I think Mira Sorvino had to do the same thing with her character. It was an interesting challenge.”

While prepping for the film, Grillo also learned that there were many faces to Lamborghini beyond the successful vehicle company.

“He was already an incredibly successful industrialist,” Grillo says. “He had the Lamborghini Tractor Company, which is still in existence. He was a very wealthy man and he had an air conditioning and heating company on the side as well. So this was a guy who understood success. The car company was born out of, you know, his desire to challenge Ferrari.”

With decades of work, Lamborghini created a lasting legacy through all of his businesses.

Grillo says during the film, his son asks him if it was worth it.

“That makes me think about my own life,” he says. “I think about what I’m sacrificing. I am not with my kids enough. I’m divorced. And was it because of my career. Who knows? I mean, it’s a big existential thing. I think that is what the movie hinges on.”

