Here’s what you need to know about the New Mexico Artisan Market

‘Tis the season for New Mexicans to be thankful they live in such an artistic state.

This Thanksgiving weekend marks the third installment of the New Mexico Artisan Market. Starting today, the three-day event will take place at Hotel Albuquerque.

“What’s super special about being from New Mexico is all of the art,” said Rebecca Tuccillo, executive director of the New Mexico Multi-Cultural Foundation. “We host a lot of people from a lot of different backgrounds.”

The New Mexico Multi-Cultural Foundation hosts the artisan market, and Tuccillo has been a part of the event since its 2018 inception. She has increased her role from on-site manager to organizer, now dealing with the application process, selecting jurors and interacting with the vendors.

“This year is the first year that I’ve had a lot of involvement in putting on the holiday show,” she said.

An eclectic mix of artisans, including Acoma potters, Jemez sculptors and Taos painters, make up the 130 vendors participating.

There will be a blend of familiar faces and industry newcomers at the event. Albuquerque photographer Janet Maes Gagliano, silversmith Randy Montoya and woodworker Danny Hart are among the featured return artists.

Some notable first-timers include mobile artist David Estes, Tuxberry & Whit owner Stephanie Domman who works with paper and stationery, and contemporary jewelers Anik Malm of Anik Jewel and Doreen Garten of Jewelry by James.

Tuccillo said that the creativity of the state is so broadly known that artists are moving to New Mexico to be a part of the art scene, which expands on both experience and backgrounds for the creative community.

“That’s what we are here; it’s that kind of woven fabric of multiple cultures,” Tuccillo said. “This event is just one of many ways we work to give it … its own representation.”

Tuccillo said around 200 artisans applied to take part in the market and the selectees were chosen through a jury process. The jurors are different each year, which broadens the array of creativity on display at the market.

“We really try to pick a good variety of professionals who are working in the art field and who know what to look for,” Tuccillo said.

This year’s jury selected a range of artisans to complement the more traditional mediums. Ceramicists, metal workers, textile artists, body products, and fashion and home decor designers will be some of the many crafts on display.

“This market has kind of established itself with a positive and wonderful reputation … that it does attract artisans from every medium in every field,” Tuccillo said.

“Being able to offer a platform this large to host this many people really does provide an opportunity for showcasing a really wide example of what it means to be from New Mexico and allowing these folks in the creative community to share their history, their craft and their experiences.”