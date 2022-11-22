Happy Accidents to host holiday-themed pop-up bar

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas at Happy Accidents.

The venue – recently named Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar at the 16th annual Spirited Awards – is hosting Miracle, an adored holiday pop-up bar.

Miracle, which runs through Dec. 31, will feature kitschy, festive decor and a themed cocktail menu.

Specialty drinks on the menu include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot and Naughty Shot.

New to this year’s cocktail menu are the Santa’s Little Helper, Christmas Cricket, Holiday Spiked Chai, and Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex.

The holiday concoctions will be served at Happy Accidents located at 3225 Central Ave. NE in Nob Hill.

The Christmapolitan is created with vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary and absinthe mist. Santa’s Little Helper features gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime and seltzer. Tequila lovers will appreciate the Christmas Cricket made with blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream, mole bitters and dark chocolate.

The Holiday Spiked Chai will get you in the festive mood with brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, coffee liqueur, amaretto, chai, almond milk, egg white, tiki bitters and nutmeg.

“It’s a national pop-up that happens all over the country in cities all over,” said Kate Gerwin, Happy Accidents co-owner. “New Mexico has never had one. I know the girl who runs it. She’s been trying to get in New Mexico and reached out to me and asked if we would participate … The bar will transform into a very Christmassy winter scene with thousands of dollars in decorations and trees. I mean it’s over the top. The whole Christmas-themed menu (has) cocktails inspired by the holidays. We have this incredible glassware. It’s all Christmas glassware that will be available for purchase as well.”

At the conclusion of the pop-up, Miracle will donate 10% of the proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads signature glassware to the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world to develop self sustaining programs that restore sight. The organization, which has been in operation since 1978, has provided eye care services to more than 46 million people around the world, according to a Miracle news release. More information on the charity can be found at seva.org.

The concept for Miracle started in 2014 when Greg Boehm turned his bar Mace into a winter wonderland during the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. His mother’s advice served as a guide to open Miracle on Ninth Street. Its successful reception then led to industry friends from around the globe reaching out to create Miracle’s holiday magic in their own bars. Boehm and general manager, Joann Speigel, have taken the concept to another level with Speigel masterminding the recipes for the “cheery and delicious” cocktails, according to the news release. All of the cocktails are served in unique mugs and signature glassware.

For more information on the holiday pop-up bar visit happyaccidents.info or @happyaccidentsbar on Instagram.