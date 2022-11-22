 Happy Accidents to host holiday-themed pop-up bar - Albuquerque Journal

Happy Accidents to host holiday-themed pop-up bar

By Rozanna M. Martinez / For the Journal

The Christmapolitan is a specialty drink that is part of Miracle, a holiday pop-up bar at Happy Accidents in Nob Hill. (Courtesy of Melissa Hom Photography)

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas at Happy Accidents.

The venue – recently named Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar at the 16th annual Spirited Awards – is hosting Miracle, an adored holiday pop-up bar.

Miracle, which runs through Dec. 31, will feature kitschy, festive decor and a themed cocktail menu.

Specialty drinks on the menu include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot and Naughty Shot.

New to this year’s cocktail menu are the Santa’s Little Helper, Christmas Cricket, Holiday Spiked Chai, and Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex.

The holiday concoctions will be served at Happy Accidents located at 3225 Central Ave. NE in Nob Hill.

The Christmapolitan is created with vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary and absinthe mist. Santa’s Little Helper features gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime and seltzer. Tequila lovers will appreciate the Christmas Cricket made with blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream, mole bitters and dark chocolate.

The Holiday Spiked Chai will get you in the festive mood with brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, coffee liqueur, amaretto, chai, almond milk, egg white, tiki bitters and nutmeg.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Santa Pants glassware will go to the Seva Foundation.(Courtesy of Melissa Hom Photography)

“It’s a national pop-up that happens all over the country in cities all over,” said Kate Gerwin, Happy Accidents co-owner. “New Mexico has never had one. I know the girl who runs it. She’s been trying to get in New Mexico and reached out to me and asked if we would participate … The bar will transform into a very Christmassy winter scene with thousands of dollars in decorations and trees. I mean it’s over the top. The whole Christmas-themed menu (has) cocktails inspired by the holidays. We have this incredible glassware. It’s all Christmas glassware that will be available for purchase as well.”

At the conclusion of the pop-up, Miracle will donate 10% of the proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads signature glassware to the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world to develop self sustaining programs that restore sight. The organization, which has been in operation since 1978, has provided eye care services to more than 46 million people around the world, according to a Miracle news release. More information on the charity can be found at seva.org.

The concept for Miracle started in 2014 when Greg Boehm turned his bar Mace into a winter wonderland during the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. His mother’s advice served as a guide to open Miracle on Ninth Street. Its successful reception then led to industry friends from around the globe reaching out to create Miracle’s holiday magic in their own bars. Boehm and general manager, Joann Speigel, have taken the concept to another level with Speigel masterminding the recipes for the “cheery and delicious” cocktails, according to the news release. All of the cocktails are served in unique mugs and signature glassware.

For more information on the holiday pop-up bar visit happyaccidents.info or @happyaccidentsbar on Instagram.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Happy Accidents to host holiday-themed pop-up bar

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Chef Randy Tapia uses his culinary skills to deliver ...
ABQnews Seeker
Today, the Santa Fe native's life ... Today, the Santa Fe native's life has just gotten busier as he's expanded his food truck – Poki Tako – ...
2
Gov. urged to appoint deputy DA to office
ABQnews Seeker
The appointee will be only the ... The appointee will be only the third person in 22 years to run the office
3
Man arrested in SE ABQ robbery turned homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Police say alleged gun deal led ... Police say alleged gun deal led to May 20 shooting death
4
APD's Open Space Unit to be disbanded
ABQnews Seeker
Department says 'decision has been made ... Department says 'decision has been made to reallocate resources'
5
Lobos-Aggies heated basketball rivalry is placed on hold
ABQnews Seeker
NMSU women's game against the Lobos ... NMSU women's game against the Lobos in the Pit to proceed as planned
6
Bernalillo County certifies midterm election results
2022 election
All counties have now sent totals ... All counties have now sent totals for Nov. 29 canvass
7
APD seeks help to ID dead teen
ABQnews Seeker
Girl was found on the West ... Girl was found on the West Side in 1996
8
Malls open bright and early for Black Friday
ABQnews Seeker
Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday ... Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday follow closely
9
Deborah Romero, key budget official, to retire after 48 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Another familiar face is set to ... Another familiar face is set to depart Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration as Deborah Romero — a budget official with 48 years of experience ...