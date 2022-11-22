Robert Mirabal uses music to deliver a message of social consciousness

It’s been three years since Robert Mirabal performed in Taos.

That will change when he takes the stage on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Taos Center for the Arts.

“This will be a showcase of some of my old music,” he says. “I want to showcase the rock side of my band. We’ll have dancers and my girls will sing. Being away for a long time has been tough. I’m looking forward to celebrating the community and atmosphere of the season.”

The Grammy Award-winner says the show is reinstating his annual show in December, which he did for 28 years prior to the pandemic causing a three-year hiatus.

Mirabal is known for his flute playing, as well as his expertise in crafting the instrument.

During the pandemic, like many other musicians, Mirabal didn’t perform much, so he searched for other ways to create art.

This meant he started dabbling in the independent film world, where he scored a feature film.

“I got hired to do some soundscape work for the film, ‘Prey,’ ” he says. “Just by doing that more and more people were asking me to do some soundscape work too.”

Mirabal also signed this year with N.M.-based organization Avokado Artists which will represent Mirabal in music, film, licensing and other projects.

“I felt like (founder) Tom Frouge is really integrated in so many social circles around the world, that he would be able to showcase my work to the world,” he says. “We have a lot in common as we both have a world music connection. It was time for me to restructure my career. I needed someone who is more global and I think this will be a great collaboration.”

Mirabal has focused on collaboration for the majority of his career.

His productions have evolved into a more holistic approach because it encompasses who he is.

“My message is about social consciousness,” he says. “As as musician, I spread the seeds and let it grow. I do the same when it comes to my blue corn. Through farming, it is the music to my mind, body and soul.”

With all the changes in his world, Mirabal finds time to focus on new music.

This means encompassing all mediums and platforms.

“It’s about choosing certain forms of songs and videos,” he says. “I also want to create an energy drink and energy bar based on the healing powers of blue corn.”