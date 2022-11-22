 Robert Mirabal uses music to deliver a message of social consciousness - Albuquerque Journal

Robert Mirabal uses music to deliver a message of social consciousness

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Grammy Award-winning musician Robert Mirabal will perform in Taos after a three-year hiatus. (Courtesy of Avokado Artists)

It’s been three years since Robert Mirabal performed in Taos.

That will change when he takes the stage on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Taos Center for the Arts.

“This will be a showcase of some of my old music,” he says. “I want to showcase the rock side of my band. We’ll have dancers and my girls will sing. Being away for a long time has been tough. I’m looking forward to celebrating the community and atmosphere of the season.”

The Grammy Award-winner says the show is reinstating his annual show in December, which he did for 28 years prior to the pandemic causing a three-year hiatus.

Mirabal is known for his flute playing, as well as his expertise in crafting the instrument.

During the pandemic, like many other musicians, Mirabal didn’t perform much, so he searched for other ways to create art.

This meant he started dabbling in the independent film world, where he scored a feature film.

“I got hired to do some soundscape work for the film, ‘Prey,’ ” he says. “Just by doing that more and more people were asking me to do some soundscape work too.”

Mirabal also signed this year with N.M.-based organization Avokado Artists which will represent Mirabal in music, film, licensing and other projects.

“I felt like (founder) Tom Frouge is really integrated in so many social circles around the world, that he would be able to showcase my work to the world,” he says. “We have a lot in common as we both have a world music connection. It was time for me to restructure my career. I needed someone who is more global and I think this will be a great collaboration.”

Mirabal has focused on collaboration for the majority of his career.

His productions have evolved into a more holistic approach because it encompasses who he is.

“My message is about social consciousness,” he says. “As as musician, I spread the seeds and let it grow. I do the same when it comes to my blue corn. Through farming, it is the music to my mind, body and soul.”

With all the changes in his world, Mirabal finds time to focus on new music.

This means encompassing all mediums and platforms.

“It’s about choosing certain forms of songs and videos,” he says. “I also want to create an energy drink and energy bar based on the healing powers of blue corn.”

Robert Mirabal
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2

WHERE: Taos Center for the Arts, 133 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos

HOW MUCH: $27 advance, $30 day of show, plus fees, at tcataos.org/calendar

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Robert Mirabal uses music to deliver a message of social consciousness

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Chef Randy Tapia uses his culinary skills to deliver ...
ABQnews Seeker
Today, the Santa Fe native's life ... Today, the Santa Fe native's life has just gotten busier as he's expanded his food truck – Poki Tako – ...
2
Gov. urged to appoint deputy DA to office
ABQnews Seeker
The appointee will be only the ... The appointee will be only the third person in 22 years to run the office
3
Man arrested in SE ABQ robbery turned homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Police say alleged gun deal led ... Police say alleged gun deal led to May 20 shooting death
4
APD's Open Space Unit to be disbanded
ABQnews Seeker
Department says 'decision has been made ... Department says 'decision has been made to reallocate resources'
5
Lobos-Aggies heated basketball rivalry is placed on hold
ABQnews Seeker
NMSU women's game against the Lobos ... NMSU women's game against the Lobos in the Pit to proceed as planned
6
Bernalillo County certifies midterm election results
2022 election
All counties have now sent totals ... All counties have now sent totals for Nov. 29 canvass
7
APD seeks help to ID dead teen
ABQnews Seeker
Girl was found on the West ... Girl was found on the West Side in 1996
8
Malls open bright and early for Black Friday
ABQnews Seeker
Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday ... Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday follow closely
9
Deborah Romero, key budget official, to retire after 48 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Another familiar face is set to ... Another familiar face is set to depart Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration as Deborah Romero — a budget official with 48 years of experience ...