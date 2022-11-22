Dreaming of a ‘White Christmas’? Here’s where you can catch the classic musical.

When it comes to live performance, Laurie Finnegan knows she must adapt to the situation.

Heading into tech week for Landmark Musicals’ “White Christmas,” Finnegan is looking forward to opening day.

“White Christmas” marks the return to the stage for Landmark Musicals, which went dark due to the pandemic.

“It’s our first live show back,” she says. “We’re excited to be back on stage and performing for an audience.”

Finnegan is the resident director at Landmark Musicals and says the organization chose “White Christmas” because of the time of year.

Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” is based on the classic 1954 film of the same name.

The story is centered around two army buddies, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who have become a very successful song and dance team. Their goal is to help their former army general make a success of his Vermont country inn. Along the way, they meet and romance a pair of sisters who will be performing at the inn.

“When people come to see the show, they are transported back to that time,” she says. “We are able to help them leave their problems of today like the political climate and the pandemic.”

Finnegan says there is a cast of 23 and 12 orchestra members.

“We always have a live orchestra for our productions,” she says.

Finnegan has been in theater long enough to know that there will be challenges with each production.

While she hasn’t seen too many pop up, one aspect sticks out in her mind.

“Scheduling,” she says. “That’s the most difficult part because everyone is so busy. It’s difficult to get schedules to match up. Yet the biggest reward is seeing people learn something about their craft and experience personal growth. It’s amazing to be part of that journey.”

The production is also the first in collaboration with Sandia Preparatory School. Landmark Musicals has had a long-standing relationship with the school.

Moving forward, Sandia Prep’s chorus, jazz band and guitar ensembles will perform prior to shows; visual arts students will showcase their work at the venue; and digital design classes will produce show programs and some other graphics.