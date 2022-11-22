 Lawmakers target financial exploitation - Albuquerque Journal

Lawmakers target financial exploitation

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, and Ellen Leitzer, co-founder of the Senior Citizens Law Office, participate in a discussion Tuesday about their bill to make it a criminal offense to exploit vulnerable people. The bill wasn’t endorsed in the committee hearing, but Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, offered a series of suggestions he said would improve the measure. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – With a 60-day session on the horizon, New Mexico legislators spent much of Tuesday exploring ways to recruit more police officers, combat organized retail crime and stop financial exploitation.

In a hearing at the Capitol, lawmakers presented a host of ideas to the Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee for feedback as they prepare to file bills ahead of the 2023 legislative session.

Two proposals centered on the financial exploitation of elders or others vulnerable to abuse – one establishing a new criminal offense, the other providing for civil remedies.

Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, presented legislation that would create the crimes of financial exploitation of an adult who is older, vulnerable or disabled and unlawful use of power of attorney.

Stealing, of course, is already a crime, supporters said, but it can be difficult to prosecute cases in which a person has signed a legal document granting someone else authority over financial decisions.

“The consequences of financial exploitation can be devastating,” Padilla said. “New Mexico’s elders and vulnerable adults deserve protection from financial abuse.”

Feliz Rael and Ellen Leitzer of the Senior Citizens Law Office in Albuquerque said serial offenders prey on older people. Leitzer spoke about a client who depleted his $60,000 in savings after a younger woman picked him up at a senior center and promised a relationship.

“It’s really awful,” Rael said. Repeat offenders “are still out there preying on people.”

Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, presented legislation that would create a new cause of action allowing the filing of civil lawsuits under a Financial Exploitation Act. It would include incentives, she said, designed to encourage a potential defendant to repay the money quickly to avoid punitive damages.

Without the bill, Duhigg said, the state doesn’t have any “great legal tools” to address when a person who takes advantage of an older adult or person with a cognitive impairment.

The committee didn’t offer a unanimous endorsement of either bill. But members offered suggestions and potential technical changes that could be incorporated into the legislation before the start of the Jan. 17 session.

Also Tuesday, the committee heard proposals to:

n Combat organized retail crime with a new law designed to target thieves who hit one store after another while limiting how much they take from each location to avoid more severe criminal penalties.

The legislation would establish penalties based on the total value of merchandise stolen, even if it was taken on more than one occasion.

Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, said retail thieves are growing sophisticated enough to warrant the new law.

n Revising rules in the state pension system to allow people to retire at their full salary if they serve long enough.

Rep. Eliseo Alcon, D-Milan, said it would help the state keep veteran police officers and encourage longer service without damaging the financial health of the Public Employees Retirement Association.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Lawmakers target financial exploitation

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Chef Randy Tapia uses his culinary skills to deliver ...
ABQnews Seeker
Today, the Santa Fe native's life ... Today, the Santa Fe native's life has just gotten busier as he's expanded his food truck – Poki Tako – ...
2
Gov. urged to appoint deputy DA to office
ABQnews Seeker
The appointee will be only the ... The appointee will be only the third person in 22 years to run the office
3
Man arrested in SE ABQ robbery turned homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Police say alleged gun deal led ... Police say alleged gun deal led to May 20 shooting death
4
APD's Open Space Unit to be disbanded
ABQnews Seeker
Department says 'decision has been made ... Department says 'decision has been made to reallocate resources'
5
Lobos-Aggies heated basketball rivalry is placed on hold
ABQnews Seeker
NMSU women's game against the Lobos ... NMSU women's game against the Lobos in the Pit to proceed as planned
6
Bernalillo County certifies midterm election results
2022 election
All counties have now sent totals ... All counties have now sent totals for Nov. 29 canvass
7
APD seeks help to ID dead teen
ABQnews Seeker
Girl was found on the West ... Girl was found on the West Side in 1996
8
Malls open bright and early for Black Friday
ABQnews Seeker
Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday ... Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday follow closely
9
Deborah Romero, key budget official, to retire after 48 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Another familiar face is set to ... Another familiar face is set to depart Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration as Deborah Romero — a budget official with 48 years of experience ...