A look at seven post-Thanksgiving activities in ABQ

While a lot of people may be gone this week for the holidays, there are still plenty of events around the area including “The Nutcracker” and “White Christmas” on the University of New Mexico campus. Also, the World Cup has started, so I cannot wait to cheer against England.

A holiday classic on stage

Landmark Musicals is taking center stage as it presents “White Christmas” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

The story is centered around two army buddies who have become a very successful song and dance team. Their goal is to help their former army general make a success of his Vermont country inn. Along the way, they meet and romance a pair of sisters.

The production will run through Dec. 11, at Rodey Theatre, inside the University of New Mexico Fine Arts Center on campus.