 A look at seven post-Thanksgiving activities in ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

A look at seven post-Thanksgiving activities in ABQ

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

Landmark Musicals is taking center stage as it presents “White Christmas” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

While a lot of people may be gone this week for the holidays, there are still plenty of events around the area including “The Nutcracker” and “White Christmas” on the University of New Mexico campus. Also, the World Cup has started, so I cannot wait to cheer against England.

A holiday classic on stage
The story is centered around two army buddies who have become a very successful song and dance team. Their goal is to help their former army general make a success of his Vermont country inn. Along the way, they meet and romance a pair of sisters.
The production will run through Dec. 11, at Rodey Theatre, inside the University of New Mexico Fine Arts Center on campus.

Tickets start at $20, plus fees, at unmtickets.com/theatres/rodey. Read more about the show.

 

Season of letters
Great penmanship isn’t required. The Central & Unser Library, 8081 Central Ave. NW, is beginning its “Letters to Santa” campaign. According to city officials, there will be a post box set up so letters can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, through Dec. 17. Just drop off your letter and get a letter back from Kris Kringle himself. No postage needed, but please be sure to include the child’s name and an address to receive a letter from Father Christmas. More information can be found at cabq.gov/events/letters-to-santa.

 

Legendary piece of art comes alive
It’s time for the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince to take the Popejoy stage. The iconic characters are part of New Mexico Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker.” Two shows will be held this weekend at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
The show is set to Tchaikovsky’s original musical score and includes current stars from the San Francisco and New York City ballet companies.
Tickets start at $11, plus fees, and can be purchased at unmtickets.com. Read more about the ballet.

 

Holiday shopping season has arrived
The Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival Holiday Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Manuel Lujan Building at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro NE.
About 165 fine craftsmen and artisans from across the U.S. will participate in the three-day event.
Admission is $10, kids free; $15 3-day pass at riograndefestivals.com; parking at Expo New Mexico is $7 at the gate. Read more about the show.

 

Helping through music and dance
The Albuquerque music community is coming together to raise money for charity.
The fourth annual Burque Niños Music Fest will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Launchpad, 618 Central Ave. SW. The bands slated to perform are Red Light Cameras, Def-i, Slums of Harvard, Willajay and Positrax DJ.
The bands are coming together for the event to raise money for Albuquerque-based organization Cuidando Los Niños.
The mission of Cuidando Los Niños is to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families. The organization provides high-quality early childhood education, therapeutic services, supportive housing and parent education.
Tickets are $25 at the door.

 

Cultivating the future of art

For more than 40 years, the Native American Student Art Show has showcased young Native artists. This year’s event at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th St. NW, takes place through Jan. 8.

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $12 adults, $10 N.M. residents and military, $8 seniors and students and youth (ages 5-17), free for children under 5. More information can be found at indianpueblo.org.

 

Drive to see the holiday lights
The magic of the Christmas season will be in full display at the annual Lights of Enchantment drive-thru light show at the Sandia Speedway, 100 Speedway Park Blvd. SW, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27.
The event, which runs through Dec. 31, features two miles of Christmas lights and animated displays, as well as Lights of Enchantment radio station.

This year’s event will feature an additional 50 new light displays bringing the total number of displays to over 400 light displays with more than 1.5 million points of light. Tickets begin at $49.95 for admission of one vehicle, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com.

 

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to Ivan Leonard at ileonard@abqjournal.com

Home » ABQnews Seeker » A look at seven post-Thanksgiving activities in ABQ

