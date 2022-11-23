 Combat sports notes: Trout will shed gloves for some future bouts - Albuquerque Journal

Combat sports notes: Trout will shed gloves for some future bouts

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Austin Trout has a boxing match scheduled for Dec. 9 in Hidalgo, Texas. Then he’ll take the gloves off.

No, no – he’s not retiring. The Las Cruces boxer has signed a multi-fight contract with Bare Kuckle Fighting Championship, joining a growing number of New Mexico fighters who’ve gone gloveless.

Trout, who now lives and trains in Houston, does not yet have a BKFC fight scheduled.

Austin Trout

On Dec. 9, Trout (35-5-1, 18 KOs), a former WBO junior middleweight champion, is matched against Mexico’s Jose Sanchez Charles (20-2-1, 12 KOs) in the main event of a boxing card promoted by Legacy Sports Management (not to be confused with Albuquerque’s Legacy Promotions).

Trout is under contract to Legacy Sports Management, run by German promoter Karim Akkar. The Dec. 9 card will be Akkar’s first event in the United States, having promoted in Germany and in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Trout, 37, has fought on LSM cards in Dubai and Germany, winning both times.

BACK TO MMA: Albuquerque’s John Dodson was last seen beating up Ryan Benoit in the BKFC’s New Mexico debut at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Aug. 27. Now he’s returning to MMA.

Dodson (22-13) is matched against Hideo Tokoro (35-31-2) on a Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan on New Year’s Eve. Rizin events are contested in a roped ring, not a cage, and feature some rules that differ from those of MMA in the United States. Kicks and knees to the head of a grounded fighter, for example, are permitted.

It will be Dodson’s second fight in Japan. Some 18 years ago, in his second professional fight, Dodson, 20 at the time, lost to Yasuhiro Urushitani in Tokyo.

REVEL-ING IN IT: A middleweight pro fight between Albuquerque’s Sidiah Parker (19-8) and Las Cruces’ Randy McCarty (6-15) headlines a pro-am FightWorld MMA card scheduled for Saturday at Revel Entertainment Center.

The main card also features a featherweight pro fight between Albuquerqueans Henry Barahona (3-4) and Sherwin Price (5-4).

The Parker-McCarty fight is a rematch of an April 2016 fight won by Parker. McCarty has lost five fights in a row.

As listed on tapology.com, five pro fights and nine amateur fights are scheduled.

Saturday
FightWorld 27: Sidiah Parker vs. Randy McCarty, several other fights. Revel Entertainment Center, 7 p.m. Tickets: $40-$80, fightworldmma.simpletix.com

