 Quintessence returns to live performance with 'Messiah' - Albuquerque Journal

Quintessence returns to live performance with ‘Messiah’

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

There must be a sing-along Messiah in every major city in America.

When Matthew Greer launched the Albuquerque version 11 years ago, he created an (almost) annual New Mexico tradition.

“We did a whole decade of it before the lockdown,” Greer said in a telephone interview. “This is the first live one since 2019.”

Greer and his choral group Quintessence will host this year’s event at St. John’s United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Tickets are $10.

The sing attracts both amateur and professional singers alike, he said. You can bring your own score or borrow one from the group.

“I do a very short, light rehearsal with everybody and we sing through the Christmas portion,” he said.

A professional orchestra of 12 is comprised of musicians from the New Mexico Philharmonic and Santa Fe Symphony. Quintessence members will take the solos from a roster of 32 singers.

Greer is relieved to be back in-person.

“We did a whole bunch of virtual stuff, which I hope we never have to do again,” he said. “There’s one in London that fills up the whole Albert Hall.”

Messiah Sing
Presented by Quintessence



WHERE: St. United John’s Methodist Church, 2626 Arizona St. NE



WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26



HOW MUCH: $10 at quintessence-abq.com.

