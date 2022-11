A man was fatally shot Tuesday night at a hotel in Northeast Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said officers responded sometime before 10:30 p.m. to reports of a man being shot at the Intown Suites Extended Stay along Interstate 25 near Montaño.

She said the man died from his injuries.

“More details will be released as they are available,” Atkins said.