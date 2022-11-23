 Georgia high court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks - Albuquerque Journal

Georgia high court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks

By Sudhin Thanawala / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, abruptly ending access to later abortions that had resumed days earlier.

In a one-page order, the justices put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while they consider an appeal. Doctors who had resumed providing abortions after six weeks had to immediately stop.

Abortion advocates blasted the order, saying it will traumatize women who must now arrange travel to other states for an abortion or keep their pregnancies. Women waiting for an abortion at providers’ offices were turned away, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, which represents abortion providers challenging the ban.

“It is outrageous that this extreme law is back in effect, just days after being rightfully blocked,” said Alice Wang, an attorney with the Center for Reproductive Rights, which also represents plaintiffs in the case. “This legal ping pong is causing chaos for medical providers trying to do their jobs and for patients who are now left frantically searching for the abortion services they need.”

The state attorney general’s office in a court filing said “untold numbers of unborn children” would “suffer the permanent consequences” if the state Supreme Court did not issue a stay and halt the Nov. 15 decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.

McBurney ruled the state’s abortion ban was invalid because when it was signed into law in 2019, U.S. Supreme Court precedent that was established by Roe v. Wade and another ruling had allowed abortion well past six weeks.

The decision immediately prohibited enforcement of the abortion ban statewide. The state appealed and asked the Georgia Supreme Court to put the decision on hold while the appeal moved forward.

Although abortions past six weeks had resumed, some abortion providers said they were proceeding cautiously over concerns the ban could be quickly reinstated.

Georgia’s ban first took effect in July, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It prohibits most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present.

Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart around six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia are effectively banned at a point before many people know they are pregnant.

The measure was passed by the state Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019. In his ruling, McBurney said the timing — before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — made the law immediately invalid. Legislatures exceed their authority when they enact laws that violate a constitutional right declared by the judicial branch. To enact the law, the state Legislature would have to pass it again, he wrote.

The state attorney general’s office in a filing with the Georgia Supreme Court blasted McBurney’s reasoning as having “no basis in law, precedent, or common sense.”

Plaintiffs’ attorneys defended it in a reply and warned of “irreparable harm” to women if it were put on hold. They also asked the high court for 24 hours notice before issuing any stay to “avoid the potential chaos” from resuming the ban while women waited for an abortion or were in the middle of getting one.

The state Supreme Court did not conduct a hearing before issuing its order, and plaintiffs’ attorneys said it denied their request for 24 hours notice.

The high court’s order said seven of the nine justices agreed with the decision. It said one was disqualified and another did not participate.

Home » News » Nation » Georgia high court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD's Open Space Unit to be disbanded
ABQnews Seeker
Department says 'decision has been made ... Department says 'decision has been made to reallocate resources'
2
Man charged in connection with UNM shootout released from ...
ABQnews Seeker
One University of New Mexico freshman ... One University of New Mexico freshman involved in the deadly shootout on campus over the weekend will be allowed to live with his mother ...
3
She allegedly sent the kids with fentanyl for dad. ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say an Albuquerque woman used ... Authorities say an Albuquerque woman used her children’s luggage to smuggle fentanyl on a Dallas-bound flight before the boys’ father overdosed and died in ...
4
Albuquerque city councilor buys third newspaper this year
ABQnews Seeker
Davis and his publishing company, CTRL+P ... Davis and his publishing company, CTRL+P now own four newspapers around the state.
5
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
For those in Albuquerque in need ... For those in Albuquerque in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, worry not. Several places around the city will have people covered with ...
6
Gov. urged to appoint deputy DA to office
ABQnews Seeker
The appointee will be only the ... The appointee will be only the third person in 22 years to run the office
7
Man with gunshot wound found dead in wrecked car ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man found dead after crashing ... A man found dead after crashing his vehicle into a home in Northeast Albuquerque on Wednesday morning had been shot, according to Albuquerque police. ...
8
Man fatally shot at hotel in Northeast ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A man was fatally shot Tuesday ... A man was fatally shot Tuesday night at a hotel in Northeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said officers were dispatched at ...
9
Lobos-Aggies heated basketball rivalry is placed on hold
ABQnews Seeker
NMSU women's game against the Lobos ... NMSU women's game against the Lobos in the Pit to proceed as planned
10
Man arrested in SE ABQ robbery turned homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Police say alleged gun deal led ... Police say alleged gun deal led to May 20 shooting death