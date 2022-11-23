Man with gunshot wound found dead in wrecked car near San Pedro and Copper

A man found dead after crashing his vehicle into a home in Northeast Albuquerque on Wednesday morning had been shot, according to Albuquerque police.

Officers responded to a call about a vehicle that crashed into a residence near San Pedro and Copper NE around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to an email from police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. Inside the vehicle, they found a dead man who suffered a gunshot wound.

“Homicide detectives are starting an investigation,” Gallegos said.

No other details were released.