‘Black Friday Pet Adoption’ offers fee-free furry friends

By Journal Staff Report

Residents can get an exceptional gift this Friday — for free.

The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is hosting its “Black Friday Pet Adoption” at Lucky Paws in Coronado Center, 6600 Menaul NE, and at the Everyday Adoption Center inside the PetSmart at 350 Eubank NE. It will be from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Animal Welfare will waive adoption fees, while keeping all other adoption policies in place, including thorough matchmaking procedures and background checks, the department said in a news release.

Adoptions include spay or neuter, a microchip, required vaccinations and one free initial vet visit. Dog adopters will also receive one free dog training class.

View available pets at website.

