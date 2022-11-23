Briefcase: Lovelace Medical Group announces new hires

Dr. Michael Chartrand Holly Stafford et Heidi Barnes Carolina Jarvis Prev 1 of 4 Next

Lovelace has announced several new hires.

Dr. Michael Chartrand has joined Lovelace Medical Group in primary care. Chartrand provides treatment to adult and senior patients. He completed a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry, mathematics, and Spanish at Olivet College. He earned a doctorate at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. Chartrand also completed residencies and an internship in internal medicine at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. He is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 6701 Jefferson NE.

Holly Stafford, certified family nurse practitioner, has joined Lovelace Medical Group in urgent care. Stafford completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of New Mexico, and earned her master of science in nursing as a family nurse practitioner at the University of Alabama. She is a member of Nurses Christian Fellowship, Institute of Functional Medicine, New Mexico Nurse Practitioners Council, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, and the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. Stafford is located at Lovelace Medical Group Urgent Care at 6701 Jefferson NE.

Heidi Barnes, certified physician assistant, has joined Lovelace Medical Group in urology. Barnes completed her bachelor’s degree at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and earned her master’s degree at the University of Texas Health Science Center. Her clinical experience includes gastro-enterology and urgent care to patients of all ages, and several years of service in the United States Army and Air Force. She is located at Lovelace Medical Group Urology at 6701 Jefferson NE.

Carolina Jarvis, certified physician assistant, has joined Lovelace Medical Group in urology. Jarvis completed a bachelor’s degree at Grand Canyon University, and earned a master’s degree at Bay Path University, Jarvis’ clinical experience includes assisting in cholecystectomy, inguinal hernia, appendectomy procedures and colonoscopies. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, the Massachusetts Association of Physician Assistants and the New Mexico Academy of Physician Assistants. She is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 6701 Jefferson NE.