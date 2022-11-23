Briefcase: Credit union announces promotions

Diane Kapuranis has been promoted to senior vice president of mortgage and consumer lending at Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union. Kapuranis began her career with SLFCU in 1986. She earned a bachelor’s degree at Texas A&M University. Kapuranis has filled various roles at the credit union, including loan officer and branch manager, as well as serving as vice president of lending prior to her promotion.

Dan Cover has been promoted to senior vice president of business services at Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union. Cover grew up in Albuquerque and graduated from the University of New Mexico with his bachelor’s degree. He has been in the financial services industry for 37 years and a member of SLFCU’s business services team since 2009. Prior to the promotion, he served as vice president of business services. Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union is one of New Mexico’s largest credit unions by asset size and serves more than 132,000 members with 12 branches in the New Mexico area and one in Livermore, California.