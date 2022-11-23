 Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in ABQ

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

For those in Albuquerque in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, worry not.

Several places around the city will have people covered with free meals.

■ Department of Senior Affairs: The city department will host a Thanksgiving luncheon at the Palo Duro Senior Center, 5221 Palo Duro NE, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — for Albuquerque seniors only.

■ Good Shepherd Center: Thanksgiving breakfast will be served from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the homeless shelter at 218 Iron SW.

■ Lindy’s Diner: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Downtown diner — at 500 Central SW — will serve Thanksgiving meals that will include soft drinks and desserts.

■ La Mesa Presbyterian Church: As many as 1,100 boxed takeout Thanksgiving meals will be handed out by the church at 7401 Copper NE from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Up to 650 meals will be delivered to homeless shelters, home-bound senior citizens and special needs housing programs.

■ Joy Junction: The homeless shelter at 4500 Second SW will serve its residents a Thanksgiving meal from 2 to 3 p.m.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in ABQ

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Man charged in connection with UNM shootout released from ...
ABQnews Seeker
One University of New Mexico freshman ... One University of New Mexico freshman involved in the deadly shootout on campus over the weekend will be allowed to live with his mother ...
2
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
For those in Albuquerque in need ... For those in Albuquerque in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, worry not. Several places around the city will have people covered with ...
3
America's Frontier Fund aims to re-build US tech leadership, ...
ABQnews Seeker
A broad group of some of ... A broad group of some of the nation's top scientific, business and policy leaders have united in the newly formed venture firm America's Frontier ...
4
New cheese shop brings nibbles to East Downtown
ABQnews Seeker
  Mekala Kennedy and Nathan Sauceda-Halliday ...   Mekala Kennedy and Nathan Sauceda-Halliday want to talk to you about cheese. The couple, who opened local and organic ingredient-focused La Finca Bowls ...
5
Albuquerque city councilor buys third newspaper this year
ABQnews Seeker
Davis and his publishing company, CTRL+P ... Davis and his publishing company, CTRL+P now own four newspapers around the state.
6
SIC invests another $35M in Crosslink Capital
ABQnews Seeker
New funding will expand California venture ... New funding will expand California venture firm’s investments in NM
7
She allegedly sent the kids with fentanyl for dad. ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say an Albuquerque woman used ... Authorities say an Albuquerque woman used her children’s luggage to smuggle fentanyl on a Dallas-bound flight before the boys’ father overdosed and died in ...
8
Man with gunshot wound found dead in wrecked car ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man found dead after crashing ... A man found dead after crashing his vehicle into a home in Northeast Albuquerque on Wednesday morning had been shot, according to Albuquerque police. ...
9
Man fatally shot at hotel in Northeast ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A man was fatally shot Tuesday ... A man was fatally shot Tuesday night at a hotel in Northeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said officers were dispatched at ...