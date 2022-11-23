Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in ABQ

For those in Albuquerque in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, worry not.

Several places around the city will have people covered with free meals.

■ Department of Senior Affairs: The city department will host a Thanksgiving luncheon at the Palo Duro Senior Center, 5221 Palo Duro NE, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — for Albuquerque seniors only.

■ Good Shepherd Center: Thanksgiving breakfast will be served from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the homeless shelter at 218 Iron SW.

■ Lindy’s Diner: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Downtown diner — at 500 Central SW — will serve Thanksgiving meals that will include soft drinks and desserts.

■ La Mesa Presbyterian Church: As many as 1,100 boxed takeout Thanksgiving meals will be handed out by the church at 7401 Copper NE from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Up to 650 meals will be delivered to homeless shelters, home-bound senior citizens and special needs housing programs.

■ Joy Junction: The homeless shelter at 4500 Second SW will serve its residents a Thanksgiving meal from 2 to 3 p.m.