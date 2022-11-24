Fishing Line for Nov. 24, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Mark Arreola of Lovington caught a 17-inch fantail carp at Chaparral Park Lake using sweet corn Nov. 13.

On the San Juan River, Francisco J. Melchor and Hugo Melchor of El Paso caught their limits of trout in the bait waters using size-18, egg-pattern flies Nov. 11. … Hugo Melchor of El Paso caught and released a 20-inch rainbow trout and an 18-inch brown trout in the quality waters using a size-22, red annelid fly and micro leech-pattern fly Nov. 11.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes is closed to boating and fishing until March 2023.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 6 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Clayton Lake is closed to boating and fishing until March 2023.

Conchas Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At Costilla Creek, the department recently stocked 90,000 Rio Grande cutthroat trout, including 1,000 catchable-sized fish, into Costilla Creek and its tributaries as part of a long-term project to expand the distribution of Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The department anticipates stocking Rio Grande cutthroat trout into this area over the next several years to assist with establishing a self-sustaining population of Rio Grande cutthroat trout. The public is reminded of the existing catch and release regulation for streams on the Valle Vidal and to release all fish at their point of capture – do not move fish above waterfalls, culverts or other fish barriers. The Valle Vidal remains open to fishing through Dec. 31.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good using Panther Martin spinners, salmon-peach PowerBait and corn.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using garlic PowerBait and salmon-peach PowerBait.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access at the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good using brown, leech-pattern flies and silver Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Anglers reported that Lake Alice is beginning to freeze on the north end.

Fishing for trout and perch at Lake Maloya was good using nightcrawler worms.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed to boating and fishing until March 2023.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was good using worms and silver-and-black spinners.

Morphy Lake is closed to boating and fishing until March 2023.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 53 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 393 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using small mayfly dry flies, streamer and nymph flies. Fishing for pike near Pilar was good using Kastmaster lures.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Santa Cruz Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Shuree Ponds had no reports from anglers this week. The Valle Vidal remains open to fishing through Dec. 31.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was fair using blade baits in 20-25 feet of water. Fishing for white bass was fair using vertical jigging spoons in 30-35 feet of water. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low 50s and the water was dirty.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 221 cfs.

Fishing for trout at the Albuquerque Area Drains was fair using salmon eggs and small, black-and-yellow jigs.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using Countdown Rapala lures and water dogs.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from angler this week.

Cochiti Lake had no reports from angler this week.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the Main Park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on the El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using nightcrawler worms and garlic-peach PowerBait.

Grants Riverwalk Pond is in the final stages of repairs and stocking will resume soon.

Fishing for kokanee salmon at Heron Lake was very slow using snagging hooks.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 20 cfs.

Laguna del Campo is closed to fishing until March 2023.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Farmington was good using corn and gold Joe’s Flies.

Stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was good using streamer flies and orange, medium-depth-diving crankbaits. Fishing for kokanee salmon was good near the dam using size 6/0 weighted snagging hooks.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake and below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 174 cfs and 557 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair using worms and orange PowerBait. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was good using Panther Martin spinners with a single barbless hook. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) was fair to good using spinners and flies.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 311 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using size-18, egg-pattern flies and size-22 red annelid flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using size-18, egg-pattern flies.

Seven Springs Brood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Tiger Park Reservoir was fair to good using spinners and flies.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was good using salmon eggs, Pistol Pete spinner flies, leech-pattern flies, green PowerBait, garlic PowerBait and worms. Fishing for trout in the catch-and-release pond was good using single barbless hook beadhead nymph flies.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was good using salmon-peach PowerBait, Velveeta cheese and nymph flies. Fishing for bass was slow to fair using 4-inch minnow and perch-pattern hard lures.

Fishing for trout at Bear Canyon Lake was good using flies and red, orange and black Rooster Tail spinners. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using flies.

Fishing for trout was slow at Bill Evans Lake.

Fishing for catfish at Caballo Lake was good using cut bait. Fishing for walleye was fair using cut bait. Fishing for crappie was slow to fair using Road Runner lures.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut carp bait and cut shad bait.

Fishing for trout at Escondida Lake was good using homemade dough bait and nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 216 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was slow and anglers reported a lot of moss growing in the pond.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was fair to good using chartreuse PowerBait and flies.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 0 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good using cut bait north of Elephant Butte Lake.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was good using worms, PowerBait and homemade garlic dough bait.

Fishing for trout was slow at Young Pond.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for bass at Alto Lake was fair to good using small streamer flies. Fishing for trout was good using peach PowerBait and copper spoons.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 8 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair to good using rainbow PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Chaparral Park Lake was good using sweet corn.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was fair to good using yellow PowerBait and purple Pistol Pete spinners.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using Kastmaster lures, black Pistol Pete spinner flies and pink, egg-pattern flies.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 1 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 9 cfs. Anglers reported fishing was slow.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Rosa Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.