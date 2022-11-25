Editorial: Small Business Saturday

Although today may be one of the busiest shopping days of the year, shoppers may want to consider holding off on some purchases until Small Business Saturday.

Introduced in New Mexico in 2018, businesses based in the state with fewer than 10 employees can file for exemption from Gross Receipts Taxes for the day. And many retailers are passing the savings along to customers.

Mom-and-pop shops create two out of three new jobs. Supporting them and shopping locally on Saturday may not only mean savings, but also an investment in our small business community.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.