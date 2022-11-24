Mom of 3 is a victim of murder-suicide

Two years ago, Adrianna Trujillo traveled to Colorado.

She attended Charis Bible College, then went to work for Andrew Wommack Ministries in Woodland Park, Colorado, and married a man named Sean Mills.

“My daughter has been very spiritual,” said her mother, Lynette Trujillo, of Rio Rancho. “She was Christian. She felt godly and went to Charis to seek the Lord and do mission work – to be a light for Jesus.”

On Nov. 13, Adrianna, 29, was the victim in an apparent murder-suicide at her home in Florissant, a small town near Woodland Park, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

According to sheriff’s office records, deputies responded to a shooting call around 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 13. Adrianna and Sean, 27, were dead. Three children were also there, but were unharmed, deputies said.

“She turned her life to the Lord at a young age; that’s what she wanted to do and that’s what she was doing when she died,” Lynette said.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in the Cleveland High School auditorium. Adrianna will be buried next to her grandmother at Vista Verde Memorial Park.

“She was named after my mother, but she never got to know her,” Lynette said. “She is going to be next to her grandmother.”

Adrianna, Lynette said, was a star at Cleveland High and served as the student body vice president for the first graduating class.

“I enjoyed her high school years because everything she did was what I always wanted to do,” Lynette said. “She was a cheerleader, homecoming queen, very popular, but never vain. I enjoyed every moment of her high school years.”

For Lynette, time has slowed to “minute by minute.”

But, she added, “I can see her telling me: ‘You can do it, Mother.’ ”