 APD investigating violent crimes on Thanksgiving - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating violent crimes on Thanksgiving

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police launched investigations into two violent crimes at the start of Thanksgiving.

At around midnight on Nov. 24, a person was struck in by a vehicle near Lomas and Yale NE. The person suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, according to a news release from Albuquerque police.

Because of evidence at the scene, the Homicide Unit is investigating the crash, according to police.

At around the same time, police were called to the 7300 block of Montgomery NE for a shooting.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where the person is in critical condition, police said in a news release.

