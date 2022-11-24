 APD: Woman stabbed to death on West Side, suspect in custody - Albuquerque Journal

APD: Woman stabbed to death on West Side, suspect in custody

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police investigate a homicide in Northwest Albuquerque on Thanksgiving. Police were called to do a welfare when they discovered a woman who had been stabbed to death inside a home. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Officers doing a welfare check at a West Side home on Thursday discovered a woman who had been stabbed to death.

Officers were called to the home in 10400 block of Vista del Sol NW, on the north side of Ellison between Coors and Golf Course, at 1:30 p.m. and found the woman inside, said Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman.

A suspect was taken into custody. Police didn’t identify the woman or the suspect.

It marked the third serious violent crime that police have investigated over the Thanksgiving holiday. Late Wednesday, a man was shot in the chest in Northeast Heights apartment complex parking lot and taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition on Thursday.

Just after midnight Wednesday, a woman was struck by a vehicle near Lomas and Yale NE. Because of the evidence at the scene, the Homicide Unit took over the investigation, according to police.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APD: Woman stabbed to death on West Side, suspect in custody

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD: Woman stabbed to death on West Side, suspect ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officers doing a welfare check at ... Officers doing a welfare check at a West Side home on Thursday discovered a woman who had been stabbed to death. Officers were called ...
2
APD investigating violent crimes on Thanksgiving
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police launched investigations into two ... Albuquerque police launched investigations into two violent crimes at the start of Thanksgiving. At around midnight on Nov. 24, a woman was struck in ...
3
Mom of 3 is a victim of murder-suicide
ABQnews Seeker
The 29-year-old Christian sought to be ... The 29-year-old Christian sought to be a 'light for Jesus'
4
The tortilla that captured a moment of hope
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico family and the tortilla ... New Mexico family and the tortilla that captured a nation returns to the spotlight
5
Our great outdoors: A look at 10 state parks ...
ABQnews Seeker
With more than 300 days of ... With more than 300 days of sunshine a year, it's easy for New Mexicans to get out of the house and visit an area ...
6
City, ex-APD employee settle claims for $400K
ABQnews Seeker
Officials blame former chief for string ... Officials blame former chief for string of cases
7
Taking flight after two long years
ABQnews Seeker
Great horned owl was found along ... Great horned owl was found along I-25 with injured wing and other ailments
8
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Local options abound for dinner, social ... Local options abound for dinner, social connection
9
One shootout suspect will stay in Texas pending trial
ABQnews Seeker
Second suspect in deadly UNM incident ... Second suspect in deadly UNM incident may get GPS monitor