APD: Woman stabbed to death on West Side, suspect in custody

Officers doing a welfare check at a West Side home on Thursday discovered a woman who had been stabbed to death.

Officers were called to the home in 10400 block of Vista del Sol NW, on the north side of Ellison between Coors and Golf Course, at 1:30 p.m. and found the woman inside, said Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman.

A suspect was taken into custody. Police didn’t identify the woman or the suspect.

It marked the third serious violent crime that police have investigated over the Thanksgiving holiday. Late Wednesday, a man was shot in the chest in Northeast Heights apartment complex parking lot and taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition on Thursday.

Just after midnight Wednesday, a woman was struck by a vehicle near Lomas and Yale NE. Because of the evidence at the scene, the Homicide Unit took over the investigation, according to police.