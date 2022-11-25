 Police: Ex-spouse fatally shoots 2, hurts 2 in Houston home - Albuquerque Journal

Police: Ex-spouse fatally shoots 2, hurts 2 in Houston home

By Associated Press

HOUSTON — A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening.

A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition and a 15-year-old boy was in stable condition at a hospital, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said.

Police did not identify the suspect and an arrest was not immediately made, but Cantu said the shooter was believed to be the former spouse of the woman who was killed.

“The families were celebrating, they just finished eating. The suspect, who is known to be the ex-husband of the deceased female, came into the back door and just started firing at the people inside the house,” Cantu said.

“There were four other people inside the house. As soon as they heard the shooting, they ran to the rooms for safety,” Cantu said. “The suspect discharged multiple rounds and even reloaded his weapon at the scene.”

The shooting was a “domestic-related incident,” Cantu said.

Friends were invited to the dinner, and police were unsure whether the victims were related or who owned the home, Cantu said.

