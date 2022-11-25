Man accused of dismembering wife before Thanksgiving gathering at West Side home

Police say a man killed and dismembered his wife hours before they were set to host Thanksgiving dinner at their West Side home.

Karlan Denio, 62, is charged with an open count of murder in the death of Connie Denio.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Relatives coming for Thanksgiving made the grisly discovery in the afternoon, finding Karlan Denio in bed and his wife’s remains on the floor of the bedroom.

Family members told police Karlan Denio was diagnosed two years earlier with frontotemporal dementia, a disease that can result in unusual behavior and other mental health issues.

Family members called police Thursday afternoon after removing the door hinges to get into the Denio’s home in the 10400 block of Vista Del Oro NW, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Relatives told dispatch that Karlan Denio had killed his wife and arriving officers detained him at the scene.

Denio had cuts to his leg and neck and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police said relatives told them that Connie Denio had arranged for everyone to gather at her home around 1 p.m. Family members said they last heard from her around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a group chat “discussing plans for Thanksgiving.”

When relatives arrived to the home and it seemed empty they called 911 for a welfare check, according to the complaint. A dispatcher advised family that “it was likely officers would not be able to force entry into the home.”

Police said relatives opened the garage and took the hinges off the door into the home to get inside, finding Karlan lying in bed and his wife dead on the floor.