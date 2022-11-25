 The New Mexico Philharmonic celebrates winter with concerts

NMPhil celebrating winter with a series of concerts

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Philharmonic. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Philharmonic)

The New Mexico Philharmonic is gearing up for its Winter Festival with multiple “Messiahs,” holiday pops and the “Carol of the Bells.”

Music director Roberto Minczuk. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Philharmonic)

n “Winterfest 1: Hallelujah!” opens at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 114 Carlisle Blvd. SE, conducted by orchestra music director Roberto Minczuk.

Tickets are $25-$55, plus fees.

Concertgoers can buy tickets for both “Winterfest 1: Hallelujah!” and “Winterfest 2: Carol of the Bells” together. Tickets for both concerts are $40-$88, plus fees.

n The orchestra will play the “Messiah” with the choral singers Coro Lux at Immanuel Presbyterian at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $25-$55, plus fees.

The “Messiah” will be repeated at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at V. Sue Cleveland High School, 4800 Laban Road NE, Rio Rancho. Tickets are $35-$55, plus fees.

• The musicians will perform “Holiday Pops!” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Immanuel Presbyterian Church. The orchestra will be joined by the Manzano Day School Chorus. Tickets are $30-$80, plus fees.

• The holiday season ends with “Winterfest 2: Carol of the Bells” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Immanuel Presbyterian Church.

Tickets are $26-$55, plus fees.

All New Mexico Philharmonic tickets are available at holdmyticket.com.

