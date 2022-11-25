NMPhil celebrating winter with a series of concerts

The New Mexico Philharmonic is gearing up for its Winter Festival with multiple “Messiahs,” holiday pops and the “Carol of the Bells.”

n “Winterfest 1: Hallelujah!” opens at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 114 Carlisle Blvd. SE, conducted by orchestra music director Roberto Minczuk.

Tickets are $25-$55, plus fees.

Concertgoers can buy tickets for both “Winterfest 1: Hallelujah!” and “Winterfest 2: Carol of the Bells” together. Tickets for both concerts are $40-$88, plus fees.

n The orchestra will play the “Messiah” with the choral singers Coro Lux at Immanuel Presbyterian at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $25-$55, plus fees.

The “Messiah” will be repeated at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at V. Sue Cleveland High School, 4800 Laban Road NE, Rio Rancho. Tickets are $35-$55, plus fees.

• The musicians will perform “Holiday Pops!” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Immanuel Presbyterian Church. The orchestra will be joined by the Manzano Day School Chorus. Tickets are $30-$80, plus fees.

• The holiday season ends with “Winterfest 2: Carol of the Bells” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Immanuel Presbyterian Church.

Tickets are $26-$55, plus fees.

All New Mexico Philharmonic tickets are available at holdmyticket.com.